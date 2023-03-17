The Colorado Springs and Denver Gazette will have full coverage of today's four NCAA regional games at Ball Arena. Paul Klee, Vinny Benedetto, Tyler King and Brent Briggeman are on site along with photographers Tim Hurst and Christian Murdock.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest developments here.

12:57: Props to the scoreboard operator at Ball Arena, who has to be the quickest operator in the business. The ball barely drops through the cylinder and the scoreboard is updated. It's really something to observe.

12:52: Scoreboard at Ball Arena showing the end of the Xavier/Kennesaw State game.

Suffice to say the attention of the crowd is divided.

12:51: Baylor's lead out to eight points at 51-43.

12:43 p.m.: Seven-point run from Baylor puts the Bears up 46-41, 15:48 2H.

UCSB ball out of this timeout.

Get the feeling the Gauchos need an answer here or this could snowball quickly.

Photos from the first half (courtesy of Christian Murdock)

Halftime: UCSB 36, Baylor 35

Shot from well beyond halfcourt just misses for UCSB to close the half.

Baylor's Adam Flagler leads all scorers with nine points. Ajay Mitchell leads UCSB with six.

UCSB shooting a staggering 61.5% through 20 minutes. The law of averages suggest that won't continue, but tournaments see crazy things.

12:14: UCSB up 34-31, 1:15 1H. Too early to suggest an upset is brewing, but this is certainly interesting.

11:36 a.m.: No. 3 Baylor and No. 14 UC Santa Barbara tip are underway on TNT.

Broadcast crew is Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Avery Johnson, Andy Katz

11:20 a.m.: The building isn't entirely full, but it's pretty darn close. Tickets sold out in January, the fastest sellout for a regional this season.

Tough to tell if all the green is for Baylor or St. Patrick's Day.