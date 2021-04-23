Who is telling us what
Denver lifted the outdoor mask mandate April 15. Now it will be easier to take a deep breath while outside, but is it “following the science”? Are Denverites being put at risk? The Department of Homeland Security Research and Technology Lab revealed in April 2020 that survival of the Covid-19 virus, in air of 20% humidity and 70-75°F , was less than 90 seconds in sunlight and less than 60 minutes with no sunlight. The study concluded that the virus half-life on surfaces was reduced from 18 to 6 hours when humidity increased from 20% to 80% and from 18 hours to 2 minutes in sunlight. This research was released one year ago.
A Journal of Virology study concluded in Nov. 2005, “Sunlight or, more specifically, solar UV radiation acts as the principal natural virucide in the environment. UV radiation kills viruses by chemically modifying their genetic material, DNA and RNA.”
A study published in the Lancet, Feb. 2021, found that the overwhelming driver for symptomatic expression and transmission of Covid-19 was viral load. This study determined that masks did not provide measurable protection: “…We observed no association of risk of transmission with reported mask usage by contacts”. The authors also stated, “To our knowledge, this is the largest study that evaluated the relationship of viral load in patients with COVID-19 and risk of transmission.”
It is interesting to note that Governor Jared Polis implemented the state mask mandate on July 16, 2020, and the peak deaths/day occurred on Dec. 15, exactly 5 months later.
If this information is new to you, then maybe the question is can we trust who is telling us what “science” says, because we are not following it.
Roy Johnston
Denver
Host families for refugees
Here is an idea that worked well for my parents and an immigrant family. In 1951, my mother and father hosted a Hungarian refugee family. Mr. and Mrs. Moule and their 9-year-old son, Leslie, came to live with us in our large house on our ½ section farm in southeastern Kansas.
They helped with farm work and housework while Leslie and I went to grade school. During the year they lived with us, they learned English, learned our customs, studied and became American citizens. Then, they moved to Kansas City, found work, housing and assimilated into the community.
Because it worked so well, I believe what my parents did could be accomplished again today. A vetting or screening process would be put in place. The intermediary could be a branch of the federal government or delegated to Catholic Charities or Lutheran Family Services.
The process examines backgrounds of both the refugee family and the host family with a goal of determining a match that would most likely succeed. Both the refugee person or family along with the host family would submit an application detailing reasons for wanting to immigrate or to host an immigrant for one year, which includes verifiable documentation of no criminal record, letters of reference from past employers, pastors, teachers, etc., work skills, educational background, languages spoken, agreement to learn English, to assimilate, become self-sufficient within 60 days, pay 25% of their net income to the host family to defray host expenses, complete citizenship requirements and move out of the host family home within one year. The immigrant(s) agree to deportation if compliance with rules of assimilation are not fulfilled.
The host family would pay for relocation expense, prove adequate income or assets to provide housing, travel to doctors, schools, grocery stores, etc., for one year. Modifications to the immigrant(s) and host family assimilation agreements could be made by our government as it sees necessary for successful implementation.
We have 332 million people in the United States. If only a small percentage would host a child or a family, we could place millions of children or families into caring homes. Letters from readers would help to urge our legislators to consider this idea.
Ralph Kreitler
Greeley