Where is the outrage?
This past week, Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder was the victim of religious discrimination vandalism when a likely group of spineless radical anti-abortionists spray-painted the church property based on their unhappiness with a possible U.S. Supreme Court decision with which they disagreed. The church was clearly targeted because of its stance on abortion. A similar vandalism incident occurred last September at the very same church.
Now we hear another group of pro-abortion activists, Ruth Sent Us, is specifically targeting Catholic Churches across the country for protests on Mother’s Day. They even published the locations of the six Catholic U.S. Supreme Court justices and promoted targeted protests at their homes. When asked to comment, the Biden administration spokesperson would not condemn the protests set to occur at the justice’s individual residences. A third group, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, also plans on disrupting Catholic services at Mass on Mother’s Day.
A few questions.
Where’s the outrage from Gov. Jared Polis concerning the incident in Boulder? Where’s his press conference on the steps of the church that this behavior will not be tolerated in our state or country? Where’s his remarks about being accepting of others and their diverse viewpoints? Where’s the full resources of the FBI being brought to bear on catching the individuals responsible for the damage, as well as making sure all U.S. citizens are allowed to practice their religion without interference, intimidation, or harm? Where’s President Biden’s (an alleged Catholic) press conference condemning the attacks on the Boulder Catholic Church and standing up for our third branch of government, the justices on the Supreme Court?
The hypocrisy of the Democratic Party, and their supporters, is set forth for all to see. I guess there is only outrage if it fits their particular narrative, just like their silence during the BLM “fiery, but mostly peaceful protests” in the summer of 2020. This is just another example in a growing list (border collapse, inflation, Afghanistan withdrawal disaster, loss of energy independence, authoritarian mask mandates, crime surge, etc.) of major Biden administration/Democratic failures, all in less than two years.
Please keep these failures in mind as you vote this fall for the individuals you want managing and running our local, state and national government. You can make a difference and every person must try.
Patrick J. Kiernan
Colorado Springs
Laws that can get you killed
The recent push to ban concealed-weapons permit holders from carrying firearms on city property begs the question: Who does this benefit? It certainly doesn’t help law-abiding Coloradans who have gone to great lengths to maintain their personal safety, castrated in their ability to defend themselves. It doesn’t help security or police in the event of an emergency on city property, erasing the possibility of aid from armed citizens. City bureaucrats might “feel” safer thinking of their constituency as less threatening (that thought alone should be cause for concern), but like police, are ultimately left more vulnerable than secure. The only beneficiaries of this policy are criminals who get a “safe space” to hunt for helpless victims.
The consequences of being caught breaking this rule is a $50 fine for a first offense. $50 for full-time personal security chambered in 9mm sounds like a good deal to me. On a grander scale, history looks unfavorably upon populations that complied with the regimes that disarmed them (Ottoman Armenians and German Jews come to mind). If your life is more valuable than the petty anxieties of city-level paper-pushers who ruined your city, then you will not comply with the Michael Hancock regime’s proposed city property concealed-weapons ban. Laws that get you killed aren’t worth following, and the despots who legislate them don’t deserve your obedience.
Oswald Andrews
Denver
Men taking responsibility
Regarding the left-wing outrage over the possibility that the Supreme Court might not agree with them about abortion somehow being a Constitutional right:
Left-wing men claim they are concerned with women’s rights. But pushing for abortion leaves all of the consequences of intimate behavior on the woman’s shoulders. How about if, instead, those men, and all men, largely eliminate the need for abortion, by stepping out of their permanent adolescence. They can organize and speak up, to push real men to respect the dignity and well-being of women, by not engaging in intimate behavior with women they are not married to or otherwise not ready to parent a child with.
Using a woman as a mere commodity or short-term convenience, and then expecting her to go through the trauma of aborting your child so that you can avoid responsibility for your behavior, is an insult, not a favor to the woman.
Kirk Brush
Fort Collins