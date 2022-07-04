Wasting tax dollars
The large wildfires we’ve been experiencing in Colorado and across the West “threatening our homes and risking the lives of residents and firefighters” are the result of high temperatures and drought made worse by climate change, coinciding with high winds. And the two most important actions we can take in response are to: 1. Make homes “Firewise.” 2. Preserve our carbon-storing forests.
Appallingly, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper, and Rep. Joe Neguse are spending $3.3 billion in taxpayer dollars (under the 2021 infrastructure bill) that could fund Firewise programs to instead cut down our National Forests under the guise of “wildfire risk reduction”.
A quick glance at any number of studies shows that logging forests cannot prevent the large fires that menace our communities again, the byproduct of hot temperatures, dry conditions, and high winds. To the contrary, logging can actually dry out forests by opening stands to sunlight and wind, and even spread flames faster.
Yet right now, 3.5 million acres of your Front Range public lands are on the chopping block under this fraudulent scheme that degrades natural ecosystems, worsens climate change, and provides a false sense of security that endangers the homes and lives of Coloradans.
If you value human life and the natural world, please contact your Congressional delegation and demand that they stop wasting your taxes on logging our living climate buffers and instead put every dollar into making our communities Firewise.
Josh Schlossberg
Evergreen
Do something Denver
Once again, as Alan Gottlieb points out, the Denver Public Schools (DPS) board of “Education” is evidently so much more focused on promoting some of the board members personal ambitions, and hearing their own voices, that they have lost sight of the true purpose of the board’s responsibilities.
To provide a quality education to every student in the DPS school system! And to protect every student in that system from being left out, or overlooked, due to ethnicity, religion, or gender.
This constant bickering among the board members is an embarrassment to this community, the students, the teachers, and the parents.
It’s so sad that there are board members who are more concerned with their own ambitions, and hearing their own voice, that they have completely lost focus on the responsibility that they promised to fulfill.
Do something Denver! Fire every one of them and find a leadership that is committed to the students and not their own agendas.
Tom Guenther
Denver
Can we agree?
Political rhetoric and tribalism have reached extreme levels. The other side is viewed by many as an enemy. Yet perhaps there are some things we can agree on:
1. That we all have a duty to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. I have taken this oath twice, as have many of you.
2. That we would like our children to live in a better world than we presently inhabit.
3. That good decisions rely on having a clear picture of reality. We need to gather facts from a variety of hopefully unbiased sources and satisfy ourselves of their credibility.
How ’bout it? Do we agree?
Tom Thomas
Louisville
Not the f
inal chapter
The recent Supreme Court decision ending the legal right to abortion is wrong on so many levels, but I’ll spare you the bullet points. What matters is that the decision will not be the final chapter in this struggle.
What matters now is for voices of reason and compassion to prevail in Congress and state legislatures. And I don’t say this as a partisan. I am not now nor have I ever been a Democrat, but I know that it is not elected Republicans who will right this wrong. If you’re alarmed now, consider what a Republican majority in Congress would mean: inaction where we need action, and action that only makes things worse.
Sixty-one percent of Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while only 37% say it should be illegal in all or most cases (Pew Research, 2022). Even many Catholics think abortion should be legal. The Supreme Court decision ending the right to abortion expresses an extremist position. It is now up to Congress to act to restore our rights, and it up to us to vote for candidates who do not try to foist extremist views on all of us. Register to vote, plan to vote, and vote for determined pro-choice candidates.
Anne Marie Holen
Salida
Let’s move on
As the January 6 investigation continues into the insurrection (or mostly peaceful protest) continues, perhaps it is time take at look from 30,000 feet.
Does anybody believe that this kangaroo court will hand down an impartial judgment? Isn’t it pre-ordained that people will be found culpable and severely punished? Is this cancel culture disallowing peaceful dissent? Is this investigation further dividing our Republic?
Can you see the tears flowing underneath Lady Justice’s mask?
Was the 2020 election rigged? Dinesh D’Souza just released a compelling documentary, “2,000 Mules”. His video shows evidence of ballot stuffing and harvesting. If the Democrats keep fishing, what about having the Gazette sponsor a showing of “2000 Mules”? After a public showing of this documentary, we could participate in a respectful discussion about the veracity of this movie. A small fee to attend would be appropriate. Wouldn’t it be great if our “unbiased” media also investigated D’Souza’s claims?
Regardless, what has been done is done. What say the Democrats put this charade of an investigation to bed so we can move on.
Bill Crow
Larkspur