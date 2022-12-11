Waiting for 40 years
A brief history: Forty years ago in 1982 when the Peregrine development was announced, the city said they would be improving West Woodmen to four lanes and upgrading the street to city standards to accommodate the increased traffic.
This is the section of West Woodmen that runs from Rockrimmon Boulevard to the Peregrine development. A few years later, the city said after reviewing the growth potential, we only have to improve the street to three lanes, the third lane for right and left turns where applicable.
A few years later in 1990, a portion of the street was widened to three lanes (very poorly done). Nothing else has been done, so today the majority of the street is still a 1970s two-lane road. No curb and gutter, no sidewalk and no bike lane the entire distance. The street is also riddled with pot holes, dips and bumps.
My question to the city is: When is the street going to be fixed and brought up to standard? Those of us living in and commuting through the area have been waiting 40 years. Isn’t it about time the city does what it said it was going to do 40 years ago?
Jerry Ludke
Colorado Springs
Silence only leads to death
I call upon all people who support an end to the cruelty and hatred directed at the LGBTQA+ community to take a stand. We’ve been hurt, we lost members of our community and our sacred safe spaces have been attacked. But now is the time, more than ever, to change the fabric and the tone of this city.
Too long we have been a city of privilege and exclusion, and our silence has given consent for our elected leaders to vilify and crush the LGBTQA+ community. Wear rainbow buttons at work, in your sacred spaces, to the grocery store, when you speak to your elected representative, and wherever you might be. Let those around you know that hate and exclusion have no place in our town or our county. Write your elected officials, even if it seems you are screaming into the void.
Tell you pastor that your church needs to more visibly support the LGBTQA+ community.
Get your workplace to visibly acknowledge the existence of its LGBTQA+ employees and customers. Put your school board on notice that their divisive and hateful rhetoric is not only unwelcome but will be met with resistance. Do not be silent because silence only leads to death.
The line has once again been drawn. Don’t let this moment to be courageous and bold pass you by.
Thom Andreas
Colorado Springs
Club Q security question
Several burning questions have come to mind after the shooting at Club Q. First, was there any kind of security/bouncer at the front door that could have stopped the gunman the instant he stepped inside the front door? Until proven otherwise, I very strongly believe that there was no security whatsoever.
The owners of Club Q apparently weren’t willing to incur the cost of security guard(s), which in turn cost five people their lives. Cutting business costs and expenses, at times, has its dire consequences.
Houses of worship and LGBTQ clubs are prone to mass shootings. Apparently, the owners didn’t learn anything after the killings at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Secondly, The Gazette and KKTV have interviewed survivors and witnesses who have expressed their shock, disbelief, sorrow and grief over the shooting and killings. But to date, I have not seen or read interviews where a witness/patron was asked about the status of security at the front door. Do any of the KKTV and Gazette reporters have the wherewithal to ask questions about security in such a situation?
Gazette readers and KKTV viewers deserve an answer and explanation as to what went wrong at the front door.
Sveto Djokic
Grand Junction
Safe haven for criminals
The Club Q shooter was very open about his intentions over a year ago, and the justice system failed to act.
Apparently, Colorado has become a safe haven for violent criminals.
Neal Cully
Colorado Springs
State needs Elon Musk
Speaking as a proud Libertarian, I just want to know where is Elon Musk when Colorado and the nation need him most?
With all the recent revelations of data manipulation, censorship, blacklisting, and other blatantly biased and nefarious actions that have come to light after Elon Musk buying Twitter and opening up their secret files, I’m just wondering if there isn’t some way for him to buy the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, too, so we can get our hands on Jena Griswold’s secret files?
I would bet the farm that Griswold’s got all the coding logic for the Dominion software readily available yet safely stored away. And where, pray tell, is the FBI and DOJ? Oh, that’s right, she’s on their team!
The good news is you can call it karma, do unto others, or what goes around comes around, but it is a fundamental fact of life. Sooner or later, the truth always comes out and the Great and Powerful Gris is gonna have some “splainin” to do!
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West