Very different time and place
As a retired corporate leader and past instructor at University of Colorado Denver, I am sickened by the loss of such a talented leader from University of Colorado and from higher education in Colorado. Higher education should not be political, but I fear that behind Patty Limerick firing there is a political message.
I also see, from my own experience, that we are in a very different time and place. As I practiced, we were all a family in our firm. We shared birthdays, celebrations and losses. And our leadership was respected for its strength and guidance. It is different now, I fear that the leadership styles of old are not likely to survive today. Staff wants it’s distance and privacy and most of all, a complete separation for personal life from work life.
But I don’t consider any of that a reason for a firing. CU must decide what is important — retaining the most talented, highly visible faculty or hiding behind shallow politics and petty differences in culture. I fear that was the ultimate demise of a terrific spokesperson for the University, and for this I am deeply sorry.
Richard von Luhrte
Denver
Approach has been too liberal
Thank you Kristi Burton Brown for, once again, pointing out the man, and long listed, failures of the liberal Denver city leadership in dealing with the growing and problem-plagued homeless population that continues to be a serious blight on our once beautiful city.
The homeless continue to degrade and destroy not only public property, but also private property, and they continue to be a central contributor to the rise in the crime rate.
Too often, when arrests are made within the homeless population, there is no consequence administered. Too often, when the first responders offer the homeless help, that help is refused and they continue their thievery, littering, defacing/destruction of property, public intoxication, and worst of all, harassment of private citizens.
The approach to this problem has been much too liberal up to this point, and this approach does nothing to discourage them from staying a blight population. Wake up Denver city leadership! Do something with some backbone for a change!
Tom Guenther
Denver
Omitting key facts
In this publication’s column page, columnist George Brauchler made multiple accusations of the governor on crime in his piece “Jared Polis changes his tune”. While space constraints prevent a point-by-point rebuttal of his specious claims here, two matters on journalism, accuracy, and ethics should be pointed out. One, Brauchler lays full blame for a problem contained in a legislative bill, SB 21-271, at the governor’s feet. But Brauchler chose not to include important, yet inconvenient, facts on this bill. He leaves out that this bill had the support of every single Republican senator who voted “yes”. And he also chose to skip over the fact that the bill was sponsored by Colorado Springs Senator and Assistant Senate Republican Leader Bob Gardner. If Brauchler feels this bill was poor public policy, that’s fine, he should make his case. But omitting key facts that don’t support his planned narrative that one political party, or one elected official alone, is to blame? That’s deception by half-truth at best.
Second, as justification for several of Brauchler’s points, he cites two reports by the Common Sense Institute on crime as justifying his conclusions. But did Brauchler’s column disclose that he is a fellow for that Institute? And did Brauchler’s column disclose that he himself actually authored both of these reports? No on both counts. Go to the CSI website. Brauchler’s name, title, and picture is right there on the CSI staff and team webpage. And look at the CSI reports, also on the CSI webpage.
Brauchler’s name is right there at the top of each of the reports he cites in his column. Readers of this publication would appreciate knowing when a columnist cites himself and his own work product as justification for the points he makes. And moreover- journalistic ethics and transparency demand it.
Lynne Popkowski
Littleton