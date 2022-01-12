Use tragedy as starting point
I am a Family Nurse Practitioner, volunteer on the Superior Open Space Advisory Committee and serve on the board of PSR Colorado (Physicians for Social Responsibility).
I’ve thought a lot about how something so simple, like a grass fire, could destroy 1,084 structures in my beloved Boulder County and 378 homes in my Town of Superior.
The truth is the Marshall Fire shouldn’t have happened. Half of my street is in rubble, not only from a grass fire that got out of control, but also from historic dry conditions, unprecedented wind gusts, and a severe drought caused by a climate crisis. We now know of the heartbreaking loss of one of our own Boulder County neighbors.
I am keenly aware of the negative health and climate impacts of fossil fuel emissions. This fire also leaves lingering exposures such as high particulate levels, toxins like formaldehyde from burned homes, and possible radionuclide exposure from dust blown in from the former Rocky Flats.
I appreciate the magic of Boulder County — its nature, open spaces, and people. While its open spaces were decimated by the fire, my neighbors inspire me with their hope and resilience.
But I wonder what will be the next treasured neighborhood to go up in flames? There will be more and, tragically, these climate events will get worse.
I call on our elected and agency officials to use this tragedy as a starting point to aggressively limit fossil fuel production and to reduce our contribution to the climate crisis.
Tracy Koller
Superior
Both perspectives of the story
One reason I subscribe to this newspaper is that you print both sides of most issues. Your Boulder County wildfire coverage is a great example.
Vince Bzdek and Jon Caldara have offered, in the same issue, the yin and yang of government’s role in wildfire preparedness and response. Bzdek sees the glass half-empty — all of the outdated evacuation plans, and the fact that the civility of the evacuees were what averted a potential panic. Caldara, a libertarian who usually criticizes government, sees the glass half-full, and credits them with appropriate and well-managed efficiency.
Both are correct, but its the presentation of both perspectives that gives the public a more balanced and complete picture. Thank you.
Donna Brosemer
Westminster
Athlete’s case raises questionsThe recent news regarding tennis player Novak Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination status begs a question: Does a history of natural infection offer enough protection against another COVID-19 infection to the extent that vaccination offers no additional benefit?
In Denmark where mass COVID-19 testing is available and infection rate was 2.20% in the first surge, the rate of testing positive again in the second surge was 0.65%. The rate of people testing negative in the first surge and then positive in the second surge was 3.27%; hence 80.5% natural protection. Among people aged 65 years and older, however, natural protection was only 47.1%.
The study of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine that included 43,548 people aged 16 and older found 95% effectiveness at 2 months among individuals who received the vaccine compared to placebo. At 6 months, effectiveness was 91.3%, and ranged 86-100% for people of different ages, sexes, race/ethnic groups, and with obesity or other medical conditions.
In Kentucky, 246 adults with COVID-19 infections in 2020 were re-infected between May 1 and June 30, 2021, and compared to 492 people who were not re-infected, unvaccinated people had 2.34 times the odds of re-infection.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends that people be vaccinated regardless of their history of symptomatic or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection. Most of us are not young, fit, and without medical conditions like Djokovic to not follow these recommendations.
Duc Ha
Denver
Global access to the vaccine
I am a retired social worker who can’t ignore the reality of “vaccine apartheid”. While we in the US receive free vaccines, poorer nations have little to no access due to cost and availability. With the Omicron variant spreading throughout the globe, I feel justified in my anger toward the pharmaceutical industry which has blocked global access to the formula to produce vaccines.
I am equally angry with the holdout World Trade Organization nations (Canada, Germany, Norway, UK) that have not approved the international patent waiver of the World Trade organizations that would increase global vaccine supply.
We have been warned about an explosion of new cases by numerous professional and scientific agencies and human rights and international organizations, including the United Nations. Many predicted the very situation we are in today and criticize the high-income countries for not finding a way to share the formula and technology. They all insist that pharmaceutical companies provide their know-how to the WHO’s technology access pool to be shared.
Activists around the globe held vigils for those lost to COVID-19 on November 30, when the decision on the international patent waiver was to be decided. The WTO instead chose to delay the meeting, citing the Omicron variant, forcing low-income countries to wait longer.
Gregg Gonsalves of Yale University warned, “unless we vaccinate the world, we leave the playing field open to more and more mutations, which could churn out variants that could evade our current vaccines and require booster shots to deal with them.”
Laura Avant
Denver
