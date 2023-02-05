Traveling in the mountains

I just drove back to the front range on I-70. Yikes! The east-bound road after Eisenhower Tunnel continues to degrade and is now an even greater threat to the lives of those traveling through our mountains. Coloradans need action on repairing and replacing roads. Please call or write Gov. Jared Polis if you have concerns about our roads. The buck stops at the Capitol. Governor’s Office Front Desk: 303-866-2471 and/or GovernorPolis@state.co.us.

Jeannine Harrington

Boulder

Funding pet projects

Here is a letter to the editor in reply to a Perspective piece in the Sunday Denver Gazette. One addition to “Our TABOR — our refunds”.

I agree with everything Michael Fields said in his Perspective article. I would add one item to this discussion and all discussions that will follow it. I would ask that these discussions start with the following: If education is so important that it warrants getting rid of the TABOR refunds, why has the legislature not funded it sufficiently already? Feel free to change “education” for any of the pet projects.

Maybe we need to pass an amendment that allows the voters to provide spending priorities for the legislature. This might stop this nonsense.

George Towner

Littleton

Cause of all the problems

I know, let’s elect a bunch of progressive liberals to our once beautiful conservative state. And the way you do that is have a bunch of liberals move into the state and take it over.

We now know the cause of all the problems and who caused them. In 2021 Jared Polis and his band of liberals decided to change the penalties for unlawful automobile thief. The effect of that is Colorado has been awarded the Car Theft Capitol of America.

There is no way to measure the dollars wasted and the human suffering the decision they made to change the law has cost all the taxpayers of Colorado. It has even raised our car insurance premiums. Now the fools want to change the law to hold the car thieves more accountable! It’s like a repeat of the new and revised fentanyl law that allows you to carry fentanyl and then dump it on the DA to prove whether or not the possession is for distribution or personal use. This change hasn’t slowed down the fentanyl deaths.

Come on folks let’s be honest, if the law makers really cared about the people, they represent they would make it a class 1 felony and stop the thefts. Naw they are too worried about the jaywalkers.

Another good example of cause and effect is during the I-70 remodel at 47th and York CDOT built a $15 million dollar pedestrian over pass that goes over the UP tracks. Guess what? Nobody uses it.

The pedestrians would rather take their chances dodging the trains because the design of the bridge is too cumbersome to use. Another 15 million dollars down the tubes!

Trig Travis

Aurora

Don’t need more ‘projects’

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, in typical idiot liberal fashion, always looking to “duh gubment” to take care of them, Denver is determined to recreate the same square wheel which has repeatedly been shown will not roll in every single city where it has been tried. They’re called “the projects” and their failures are legendary.

Would it be faaar too proactive to consider alternatives BEFORE they go charging off to the races?

Are there citizens statewide who own residential property, are no longer using all the square footage in their homes, and would welcome some extra income?

Could their seldom or unused garage be easily repurposed into living space with a separate entrance?

Are there “gubment” zoning, permitting, regulatory, obstacles which render such repurposing unrealistic? Are there general contractors who, unshackled from regulations, could easily repurpose living space cheaper and lightyears faster than Denver will ever get anywhere close to completing “the projects”?

The answer is no, and never will be, yet another governmental program (like Section 8) with vast myriads of rules, regulations, policies, procedures, administrators, consultants, accountants, auditors, required to create the projects.

Have you ever heard of a landlord who didn’t have a horror story of unpaid rent, tenant destruction, insufficient deposits, sympathetic courts whose evictions take months and judgments that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on?

Would it be far too proactive to consider alternatives like removing all the impediments to investors becoming (OMG!) landlords?

If you answered yes to one or more above, call duh “gubment” and tell them to let the market do its job and we don’t want or need any more projects.

Gordon Carleton

Pueblo West