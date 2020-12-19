Government transparency
I frequent a nice Italian Pizzeria with an owner who follows the COVID protocols at the expense of his business. I am actually amazed at how diligent he has been at following the state and county guidelines.
He recently sent a letter begging for the state and county leadership to shed some light on the apparent lack of consistency in the manner in which the state has dealt with airlines, restaurants, bars, churches, gyms and other establishments in our state
I use “apparent” because I am 100% certain that the CDPHE is doing their collective best. I just ask myself if that is good enough after almost three quarters of a year. It appears to me that the state has too many “goals”. Why airlines and not restaurants, why pot & alcohol businesses and not houses of worship or gyms? The citizens of the state of Colorado are owed explanations for the rules. We also should be told clearly and honestly why the rules are changed just before a large portion of the state is due to be locked down.
The governor did a good job in the beginning of the pandemic dealing with a problem that state and local governments could and did not plan for properly. Now that the government has had 9 month they should know more and so should we.
If we are going to have rules that crush a significant fraction of the businesses of our citizens we all deserve to know why these rules are being put in place and this should address all aspects of state business small and large.
The governor undermined our faith in the rules he established when he added a new color to the state color wheel. The mayor of Denver eroded our trust that the rules apply to everyone.
It is time for some transparency in government. If it is not forthcoming the response of the state should follow, in a couple of years.
Chip Towner
Littleton
The most vulnerable time
I am going to feature the column about teen suicide during this pandemic on my radio show. I wanted to thank Heidi Ganahl for writing this inspiring and informative story. I am an owner of a large youth sports complex in northern Colorado. I am trying to do everything I can to poke the bear at the state level to get them to listen and open up the damn doors for youth and high school sports. We are offering our facility for anyone for free that can help provide a safe-haven, and programs to give kids hope — and a place to be when the world seems insurmountable, at the most vulnerable time. Just maybe, they will find peace and make a different decision than becoming a statistic.
The radio show is devoted to youth and high school sports: The Weekend Power Trip on 1310KFKA.com.
Michael Peterson
Windsor
We can rebuild better
With the Donald Trump administration on its way out, rebuilding our communities should be at the forefront of our minds. With nearly 300,000 deaths from COVID-19, it is time to dig our heels in and invest in real change – especially for our brothers and sisters of color who have been the most impacted by this economic strife. It is not enough for the Joe Biden administration to be moderately better than the Trump administration, we need real economic help.
We need to create conditions in which all people can thrive. We can do this in a lot of ways, one of which being stimulus from the government. Another is investing in the market that was growing faster than almost any other sector prior to COVID-19: clean energy. Not only have people of color been negatively impacted by this virus, they have also been the most impacted by the bad side effects of the coal and oil industries. We know that investing in clean energy gives results, including the clean energy investment made by Congress during the great recession that helped create hundreds of new businesses as well as almost a million jobs. We can do better, we can rebuild better, and we should be putting that money where it will do the most good.
Jami Carney
Lakewood
Pass a COVID relief package
The refusal of Senate Republicans to pass a comprehensive COVID relief package is nothing short of a moral failure of leadership — one that millions of Americans are paying the price for every day. While Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to make legal immunity for corporations his top priority, over 20 million people are struggling to pay rent and feed their families. Millions more have lost their jobs and income, but it’s by no means certain that politicians will extend unemployment benefits for those who need them – benefits that for many will run out at the end of December.
McConnell offers platitudes rather than leading and taking meaningful action to ease the very real suffering of so many people here in Colorado and around the country. That lack of action speaks volumes and tells us everything we need to know about what, and who these politicians value.
As the holidays approach, it’s time to recall all the things we are grateful for and the values that bind us as neighbors and as a nation. Lawmakers cannot leave Washington, DC without passing a comprehensive COVID relief package that meets those values. Continued delay is beyond unconscionable.
Standing by and doing nothing as people are hospitalized and die is downright criminal and like too many other crises it is Black, Brown and Indigenous people who will suffer the worse fate.
Dusti Gurule
Denver