The right to an abortion
HB22-1279 does not simply codify the right to an abortion in Colorado. It goes far beyond that. It codifies a right to an abortion through the entire third trimester for social and economic reasons. This is a radical bill that challenges the sensibilities of all Coloradans.
The bill shows the duplicity of abortion advocates. During the Prop 115 campaign, the opponents of the proposition to restrict abortion after fetal viability claimed that late abortions only occurred for rape, life-limiting fetal anomalies or for life-threatening conditions of the woman. They outspent the proponents of Prop 115 twelve to one pushing this narrative on TV and social media. If they were sincere and their narrative was true, why didn’t they introduce a bill restricting abortion after fetal viability with exceptions for rape, life-limiting fetal anomalies and the life of the woman? The reason — it wasn’t true then and isn’t true now. They were appealing to Coloradans’ emotions to reject a measure that reflected the majority view in Colorado.
It is time for Colorado to repudiate the campaign to dehumanize the developing human. It is not simply “pregnancy tissue” as Planned Parenthood claims.
It is a vital, albeit young, human being that has value and deserves our moral consideration. Rather than promote abortion any time for any reason, as does HB22-1279, why don’t we work together to support pregnant women and address the social and economic factors that drive them to contemplate this procedure.
Thomas J. Perille, MD
Englewood
Threat to free, fair elections
Colorado leads the USA in the percentage of counties (40:64) with more than 100% of eligible voters registered to vote! Nationwide, there are 378 similar counties (totaling 2.5 million registrations!). So, on Oct. 5, 2020, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in federal court to force Secretary of State Jena Griswold to clean our voter rolls as per the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. In eight counties, more than 1:6 registrations belonged to an inactive voter. Failing to comply with list maintenance obligations injures lawfully registered voters, undermines our confidence in the system, discourages participation in the democratic process and instills the fear that our legitimate votes will be diluted. It’s a direct threat to free and fair elections when over half of Colorado counties have more people registered to vote than are eligible to register.
In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a voter-roll cleanup program so other states complied. Why waste our money fighting a lawsuit when stubborn Pennsylvania and North Carolina lost, and Colorado will, too? Regardless of your political affiliation, if you want fair elections, encourage Jena Griswold to do what’s right: 303-894- 2200; 1700 Broadway, Suite 550, Denver, CO 80290.
Nat Weeks
Buena Vista