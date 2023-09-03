The decline of Castle Rock

The rate of growth approved by some on Castle Rock City Council is stunning, especially when you consider that most of the new buildings are nothing more than overpriced apartments that aren’t affordable by most people who work within the city. These massive apartment complexes, which are being approved by the Planning Commission, and City Council, are a windfall for developers but do absolutely nothing for the equity position of the renters. Were these approved to increase the profitability and cashflow of the developers? Because there is absolutely no way these will help the renters gain a foothold within this community. The new 300 apartments by Sams have an approximate price of $1,800 for a one bedroom, $2,400 for a two bedroom, and almost $3,000 for a three bedroom. How does this foster community inclusion when the average teacher make $4,500 per month before taxes and the average retail worker makes $17 per hour?

The Master plan calls for 140,000 people at full build out with 80,000 by 2030, however the City is pushing that number right now. The infrastructure lacks significantly, with I-25 backups constantly including exits, terrible accidents on the frontage roads, and very limited parking in downtown. This is detrimental for long standing traditions such as the Starlighting, the Oktoberfest, Music at Festival park, and the summer Farmer’s Market.

The Website Livability ranks Castle Rock #94, with Ft. Collins #11, Colorado Springs #16, and Aurora #91. US News doesn’t even rate Castle Rock in the top 25, but does include Ft. Collins, and Boulder. Forbes Magazine doesn’t include Castle Rock in its top eight for 2022 in Colorado, even though Greeley and Pueblo are. The Mayor touted Money Magazines rating of 28th for Castle Rock in 2021, however in 2022 it didn’t even make the top 50.

Dave Martin

Castle Rock

In these polarized times

We write on behalf of the Colorado Judicial Institute (CJI) — an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that for decades has promoted excellence, equity, impartiality and public trust in Colorado’s courts.

CJI fully supports judicial financial disclosures and transparency in judges ’financial obligations as necessary to fairness and impartiality in our judicial system.

Judges and the public must have such information to determine whether judges must recuse themselves from assigned cases, or whether they should do so to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. CJI also supports improvements to the disclosure system as may be needed to ensure it functions effectively.

But George Brauchler’s recent column inaccurately portrays the system (“COLUMN: Colorado judges break the law — and are above it” | George Brauchler, Aug. 18). The great majority of judges submit the required disclosures, and judges have recused themselves based on financial information disclosed.

Thoughtful improvements may be needed to the system. But that does not make judges “above the law.” In these polarized times the last thing our state needs is further erosion of confidence in our public institutions. Informed citizens deserve to know the facts — not distortions.

Donald Samuels, Colorado Judicial Institute Board; Jeff Rupp, Colorado Judicial Institute executive director

Denver

Welcome to Colorful Colorado

After returning from five various road trips this summer thats always been an American tradition to travel by car or rv to see our great Country. Crossing the Colorado State line on I-70 into Colorado at Kanorado Kansas and seeing the broken-down Welcome to Colorful Colorado sign everything became crystal clear. The sign was falling down and cracked in half, sides of the highway were not mowed, and the highway turned into rough unmaintained crap INTERSTATE highway. After making the 181 miles to Denver and reducing my speed limit to 60 miles an hour to reduce vehicle damage such as tire repairs and tearing up the suspension. I proceeded to get off I-70 at the E-470 off ramp. Now that was another off roading experience in itself! The trucks have beat a hole into that exit unless you bob and weave to miss the holes, you’re going to bottom out your vehicle. At the top of the ramp, I turned South to get onto E-470 south bound. That intersection looked like a 3rd world country.

In 2018 Polis appointed Shoshana M. Lewis to Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation. It has become very obvious since her appointment the deteriorating highways started.

With all that being said the State of Colorado is in the same Shape. Slowly and steadily deteriorating. The Democrat Liberal Government is destroying our once lovely State. I am a native of Colorado once a proud native of Colorado not so proud anymore. When traveling to other states people ask where we are from, when we respond from Denver, they mention how terrible it has become!

Trig Travis

Aurora

A price too high to pay

Regarding the recent article reporting Governor Jared Polis’ support for the purchase of electric school buses.

If buying diesal fuel makes no sense. Does it make better sense to buy electric buses when America’s largest E-Bus manufacturer just filed for bankruptcy? What assurance do taxpayers have that there will be enough parts and trained technicians to maintain these vehicles if their makers go away?

This rush by bureaucrats to fill the streets with electric vehicles is not shared by consumers (even with government rebates). It’s still a price too high to pay.

Thomas Schultz

Parker