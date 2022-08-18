Telehealth for TIKES
“No shows,” where patients do not show up for their scheduled appointments, are commonplace in pediatric primary care clinics. Lack of transportation and parents having difficulty taking time off work are some of the most frequently cited reasons that I hear as a pediatrician. When children do not show up for their appointments, we cannot provide essential care. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified this problem in care access by worsening mental illness in children, with increasing numbers of suicides and psychiatric hospitalizations. When it comes to their mental health, it is now more urgent than ever to ensure all children have access to care. In October 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health. Offering telehealth visits is a significant step towards making care accessible to patients and their families, easing the burden of transportation.
We need to make sure that each child receives the support they need. Children should not be left to suffer alone. Children are our future, and it is on all of us to advocate for their health. Please urge your elected officials to support Senate Bill 1798 Telehealth Improvement for Kids’ Essential Services Act (TIKES), a bill that promotes the availability of telehealth services for children.
Heagie Lee, MD
Aurora
Healthy and safe immunization
As a pediatrician, and a pediatric epidemiologist and mother to a 3-year-old who just received his COVID-19 vaccine, we want to highlight the importance of parents gearing up for back-to-school by getting their kids up to date on all routine immunizations.
Immunizations are a safe, effective way to protect children from disease, hospitalization, disability, and death. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many children fell behind on their routine immunizations from diseases like meningitis and whooping cough. This means our communities face increased risks for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.
In 2020, 23 million children globally missed basic childhood vaccines (like measles, mumps, and meningitis) that are typically received through routine health services. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, within the first month of the pandemic routine childhood vaccinations in Colorado dropped about 38% compared to the same period in 2019.
Higher immunization rates protect vulnerable children who are too young to be vaccinated or cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, making immunizations essential for a safe return to school.
If you do not have a healthcare provider, you can utilize the Vaccines for Children program that provides free vaccines to eligible children.
Together we can give Colorado kids the best chance at a healthy and safe learning environment.
Dr. Sara Saporta-Keating, MS, MD
and Cassie Littler, MD, FAAP
Aurora
Sen. Lee’s legacy
As a restorative justice practitioner and trainer, I have witnessed countless crime victims and survivors experience meaningful accountability, justice, and healing through their participation in restorative justice practices. For more than a decade, Sen. Pete Lee has been a dedicated public servant not only to his Colorado Springs constituents but all Coloradans by fighting for the increased use of restorative justice, a concept that draws state and national support because it is an evidence-based practice and reduces recidivism.
Sen. Lee also understands that people who have been harmed by criminal behavior need to feel seen and heard and to have their individual needs met — and that restorative justice offers all those things. Only when appropriate and the crime victim chooses it, restorative justice creates spaces for people who caused harm to hold themselves accountable after listening to and understanding the impact of their actions directly from the person harmed. This is often the most effective tool for survivor healing.
The recent editorial by the Gazette highlights only Sen. Lee’s legislation with which it disagrees (albeit legislation passed with bi-partisan support and grounded in significant research), and it ignores all of Sen. Lee’s incredible work helping individuals and communities heal from trauma. His legacy will not be compromised by an accusation as weak and lacking in justification as the one he now faces. Sen. Lee’s legacy remains: a champion for restorative justice and crime victims and survivors.
Liz Porter-Merrill
Denver
Drug use education
After reading a well written article in the Gazette regarding drug addiction and treatment, I am reminded of all the failed policies of the Colorado politicians and the federal government. In Colorado the state legislators spent a good part of a month passing worthless legislation on fentanyl. The federal government refuses to close the Southern Boarder to the drug cartels. Why not slow down the supply and give the police tools to put away the drug dealers. This addiction problem is not going to slow down or change until that can happen. We need to educate our kids in the schools constantly about what happens when they do drugs. We don’t need CRT in the schools, we need real drug use education. Change the law for possession in Colorado and give it some teeth. There isn’t enough money in Medicare to fix this problem! You can’t throw enough money at this, without doing something about supply. Why not get brutally tough on the drug suppliers and dealers, after all they are the murders? Let’s face it, what we are doing now isn’t working.
Trig Travis
Aurora