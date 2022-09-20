Surviving in a tough business
Vince Bzdek and the whole team, congratulations for bringing back a Denver newspaper with true journalism goals. I have always subscribed to the major local newspaper and the Wall Street Journal where ever I lived; I have now been in Colorado for 30 years. (Ohio farm id).
Reading and staying up on current events was bred into me by my mother and father. Congratulations for successfully making it two years in a tough business model that Facebook bankrupted and now thinks it is in control of -- our first amendment rights. Remember newspapers is what keeps politicians from becoming crooked, not the legal system.
Keith W. DeVoe
Brighton
Another political lie
How come no one mentions the Strategic Oil Reserve? Seems like that would be a newsworthy topic. The failed Biden energy policy is draining the oil reserve at rate of 1 million barrels a day. The reserve is at lowest level since 1985, 450 million barrels. The Biden administration caused the price of energy to increase at an unsustainable level. The decision to release the oil out of the reserve was totally political. It has had no effect on the price of gasoline. The price of a gallon of gas is still 70% higher since Biden took office.
The reserve was created to give Americans some security if our oil production is interrupted because of war, oil shortage or natural disaster. There has been some discussion from the White House about replacing the oil if the price of crude drops to a certain price. Just another political lie from the White House to pump up the midterm elections. When is someone going to step up and do what is right for our country? Seems the Republicans are not doing anything.
Trig Travis
Aurora
Critical waste solutions
Colorado is leading the way when it comes to forward looking solutions to improve collection policy, and that is something to be incredibly proud of. Just recently, the Colorado legislature passed a landmark measure that would create a circular economy for recyclable materials. But the work does not stop there.
On the federal level, we were pleased to see the U.S. Senate take a step toward meaningful action with the passage of the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act and the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act.
These bills are critical to improving our community recycling infrastructure, expanding access in rural and underserved areas and increasing overall collection rates. What’s more, the investments will lead to new jobs while supporting public-private collaboration like our industry’s Every Bottle Back initiative to help get more of our valuable, 100% recyclable bottles and cans back so they can be remade, as intended.
Both pieces of legislation received overwhelming support in the U.S. Senate, and we hope the U.S. House of Representatives takes similar action. As these vital pieces of legislation await a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, we thank Congressman Joe Neguse for his leadership in championing the House version of the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act.
The Colorado Beverage Association is committed to being a part of the solution to help keep our beautiful environment free from waste. We look forward to continuing our work with Congressman Neguse and call on the U.S. House of Representatives to pass these critical measures swiftly.
Mary Marchun
Denver