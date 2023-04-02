Reinsert SROs in schools

As a former member of the Denver Board of Education from 1989-95, I would urge the current school board members to reinsert police officers permanently in the high schools rather than a temporary change in policy till the end of school. As a member of the board during the early 90’s, we collaborated with Superintendent Evie Dennis and Mayors Federico Pena and Wellington Webb to ensure the high schools were safe during the extensive gang activity at that time. This policy worked consistently from the early 90’s until 2020 resulting in the unfortunate recent problems at East High School. The police officers are solid citizens who do not intimidate but become supporters and friends of students — intimidating only those that need to be intimidated. Their presence near the schools will keep students, faculty, staff, and parents safe.

Tom Mauro, (DPS board 1989-95)

Denver

We really know very little

Following is a letter to the editor based on the Gazette Editorial — Trust “the heck” out science with HB-1080.

I agree that HB-1080 deserves a yes vote.

It is important that the state include the small nuclear reactor in the plans for the state.

I hope that the state has a plan, but I fear it doesn’t. Being an engineer I have worked on very large programs and understand how important a good plan is if you want the program to be successful.

You need to have a clear understanding of all of the elements that define what you want to build.

You need to understand how much you can afford to spend to complete the job and how long you can take to complete the job.

This is especially true for a system as complex as the system that powers our state and world.

To my knowledge, we have only been provided with high level goals (no fossil fuels) and very loose schedule needs (complete by 2030-2040ish). There is no mention of cost to the state or the public (the Public Utilities Commission has one piece).

We have heard nothing about the system design elements or how we will deal with the risks of our “solutions” not being available (e.g. batteries).

It seems we really know very little.

The population of the state deserves to be provided with this plan, in detail, because we will pay for this in multiple ways and because we have to plan our lives for the next 20-30ish years as we will need to replace much of the expensive components in our homes.

Something an aging population may not be able to do as inflation sucks away their retirement funds.

George Towner

Littleton

Change school culture

I understand the pain and anguish the students of East High must be experiencing. This can’t be easy for anyone. Students, Parents, Police all must be in complete shock.

Students are calling for change and want change at the Federal level. I think the most effective avenue for change is right there in their own school.

It is time to change the culture at the school. Adopting a policy that lets every student understand that its not cool to wear a gun. That its not cool to be in a gang. That its not cool to hurt other people.

I think they would be amazed at how much change they could effect with negative sanctions towards those people that are doing the wrong things. Try to get those people to seek help. Show each other that the best path forward is to get an education, be a leader.

There is no path forward with doing wrong things.

Dean Dunkin

Denver