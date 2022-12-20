Shift to cage-free eggs
Your December 14 editorial missed the mark. Multiple states have passed animal protection laws like the one going into effect in Colorado. Once a law like Colorado’s went into effect in California, egg industry research shows that egg prices in the state were only impacted by less than a penny per egg.
Colorado’s law addresses serious animal welfare concerns and public health risks.
On the majority of industrial facilities, hens are crammed five or more to a tiny, wire cage. Each bird is forced to spend her entire life in a space that’s smaller than a sheet of paper. This near immobilization causes many hens to suffer from bone fractures and feather loss; some even become caught in the wire and die of starvation. Locking chickens in cages is not only inhumane, but it presents public health risks as confinement is associated with food safety harms, like Salmonella.
Not only did Colorado lawmakers vote to phase out this cruel confinement, but there is massive consumer demand urging a shift to cage-free eggs as well. More than 200 of the country’s largest food companies are responding to this demand and have committed to switching to a 100 percent cage-free egg supply. The list includes McDonald’s, Costco, Sprouts, IHOP and Denny’s.
It’s not just consumers who favor cage-free eggs. Colorado’s law contains the egg industry’s own cage-free standards, and it was fully endorsed by the state’s egg industry. It’s all Coloradans and animals who will reap the rewards of this humane policy.
Aubyn Royall
Denver
HOA reform is needed
The cost of living in an HOA can be challenging and abusive. Fines, fees, home sale charges, attorney fees, foreclosures, court costs, to name a few, cost HOA homeowners tens of millions each year in mostly unjustified, excessive and duplicate billing practices.
HOAs are a state issue requiring legislation to end abusive practices. Reform is needed and the issues are known but abuse continues. There is no oversight of the $2 billion a year HOA industry. Worse yet is that HOA State laws and HOA governing documents are mostly unenforceable for homeowners.
Reform can begin with legislation that will save homeowners tens of millions each year and cost taxpayers zero: 1) implement an out of dispute resolution process within the State HOA Office that will yearly save HOAs and homeowners tens of millions in legal fess and make HOA laws enforceable: cost to HOA homeowners $2 per home per year 2) limit attorney fees on fine collections, covenant violation notification letters, foreclosure services and court costs 3) end the practice of selling a home in an HOA foreclosure for a fraction of its market value and 4) end the practice of excessive fees and double billing related to providing home buyers with HOA documents ($15+ million a year): HOA Home Sale Transfer fee.
HOA homeowners are not a niche in the housing market, they are the housing market: over 50% of homeowners. HOA reform, unlike most legislation, costs taxpayers zero and saves homeowners tens of millions. What is the legislative holdup that allows homeowners to continually be held up?
Stan Hrincevich
Littleton
Living in a cartoon
Living in Colorado I never thought I would see the day where there is an energy shortage and the state being overrun by aliens all at the same time. And to top it all off it’s all self-induced by Joe Biden (Go Brandon) liberals in Washington and our wonderful Govenor Jared Polis and his Green agenda politics’.
I got up this morning and it was 12 degrees outside. I read in the Gazette because there is a coal shortage and natural gas price increase trying to stay warm in the coldest months of the year has become more expensive!
What’s wrong with this picture? Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, and New Mexico are all energy rich states. I know let’s cut off the coal supply, raise the price of natural gas, quit drilling for oil and gas and claim there a climate emergency. Open the borders and let the world in to wreak havoc on our country and our American Dream. Inflation is the highest it been in 40 years, crime at all levels is the worst it’s been in the history of our country.
This is like living in a cartoon lets create a shortage through government regulation and then raise prices on everything until it is not sustainable. On top of all that here in Colorado there is an egg shortage because we need chickens to be free range! What else can go wrong?
Trig Travis
Aurora