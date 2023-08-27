Shameless power grabs

Donald Trump has finally been indicted for his horrific attempt to destabilize our democracy on January 6th. It’s an important step towards accountability and I’m thankful that our legal system is working as intended, but it’s hard to feel any relief when Republicans in Congress are even now actively trying to enshrine Trump’s crimes into law.

The American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act should be called the Big Lie Act, since it will finish what Trump started: it would make it easier for dishonest politicians to challenge election results, increase the corporate and dark money influence in our elections, disenfranchise millions of voters and block states from running voter registration programs, and empower the spread of disinformation.

It is custom-designed to help Donald Trump regain power, despite his indictment.

The fact that Trump has been charged with a whole list of new, serious crimes, including Conspiracy to Defraud the United States (along with all his “other” indictments and convictions) shows us once again that Trump and his MAGA enablers in the House are a grave threat to our democracy and our country. We deserve and demand fair, free, and open elections, not shameless power grabs and endless corruption.

Robert Renfro

Denver

A godless philosophy

Homeless persons can’t survive without basic food and shelter. Dead people can’t overcome their addictions and be productive citizens! Not helping these people to at least survive or continue to live and breath is mass murder. It’s human destruction from God’s vantage point.

This is acceptable to the godless, unsaved majority.

An early death for many of the homeless will be the result or outcome of this approach and philosophy. This philosophy is evil. It’s godless. It’s an atrocity. It doesn’t save lives. It destroys them. Persons who are dead can’t overcome their addictions.

Think about it.

Philip Cole

Denver

Beyond the pale

The Archdiocese of Denver and two Catholic parishes sued the State of Colorado over its “universal” preschool program, according to the Denver Gazette. The plaintiffs’ lawsuit argues that the conditions set forth by the Jared Polis administration “effectively penalizes the free exercise of religion.”

But haven’t we heard this before? The Catholic Church in Colorado has long been under assault for refusing to march in step with the public schools. That Catholic teachers should be expected to submit to a mandate that clearly inveighs against their religious beliefs is, quite simply, beyond the pale.

Brian Stuckey

Denver

Consequences to voters

I just read your editorial on Prop HH. Thank you for the analysis.

If Prop HH fails will voters receive a TABOR refund this year? If so, what will the amount be for this year and how does that compare to the amount Prop HH will return? I understand this is a money grab for larger government spending and it’s convoluted, but I have yet to see an article address the immediate financial consequences to voters. I believe that information will help voters see the consequences to their pocketbooks.

Julia Evans

Aurora

Important issue before us

Michael Fields’ article in the Gazette on the HB-1321 bill was eye-opening. All Coloradans should be aware of this insidious bill as it dangerous for Colorado both now and in the future. My “keep it simple stupid” take on the bottom line of this article is as follows:

In Colorado, bills can be initiated by the legislators or by a Citizens Initiative. In July 21, 2021, Jared Polis signed this legislature sponsored bill, HB-1521, which gave the Democrats the ability to alter a Citizens Initiative sponsored bill, essentially emasculating it.

It says that a Citizens Initiative to cut taxes must say in the bill that the cut will come from education, health care, and higher education. This restriction is not the intent of the citizens, but the legislature, to alter the intent of the citizens to make the bill lose. Michael Fields says that this is unlawful compelled speech.

The group, Advance Colorado Institute, has a suit against this travesty and you should be aware of this important issue before us.

Erik Lessing

Monument