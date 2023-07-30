Road home went nowhere

After many years watching how the liberals elected officials of Colorado handle the homeless problems is mind boggling!

It began with John Hickenlooper in 2005. He started a program called the Road Home which was funded with private money. It has never worked and what happened to all the money?

Let’s fast forward to 2023 with Mayor Michael Johnston! Since 2005 hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars have been spent on the homeless problem. Where are the results of those expenditures? What facts have been published to provide data that these fools have helped the homeless? Who is being held accountable for the waste? The homeless numbers are going up! That’s a good sign that whatever these people are doing isn’t working.

First town hall meeting the mayor has a homeless person demand police protection. Wait a minute, the taxpayers can’t get protection because law enforcement has been degraded. Even if the cops come, nothing is done to the law breakers. How many studies, how many discussions does it take to figure this out?

Why doesn’t the mayor look at real solutions to the problem? Step 13 which has been in operation for many years is a great program that works every day. Why not use the AA programs? The homeless person needs a home — make them get into an AA program. If they refuse leave them on the street. I am no rocket scientist but there are programs that really work for people that want help!

You can’t make this up! Where does all the money come from? This why Governor Jared wants to steal TABOR. Downtown Denver is a mess! Now they want to distribute the homeless all over so all the taxpayers can suffer, not just the people in downtown Denver.

The illegals that have been bused in are now running out of benefits. What is the mayor going to do with them?

Trig Travis

Aurora

Animal welfare violations

It is striking how much Coloradans love animals, particularly dogs! Recent news of possible dog abuse has sparked outrage on social media. For this reason, I know that if positive change was going to occur anywhere, it would start here in Colorado. My husband and I volunteer at our local shelter, and it warms our hearts to witness the magical bond between people and dogs. For this reason, I was shocked to find out hundreds of dogs were suffering in horrific conditions at a commercial breeding facility in Iowa that was licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA routinely fails to enforce the bare minimum standards under the Animal Welfare Act and allowed this puppy mill to operate despite being cited over 190 animal welfare violations. The dogs were deteriorating but no violations were recorded and no help was given.

With Goldie’s Act — H.R. 1788, the USDA would be required to provide immediate assistance to suffering animals and to notify local law enforcement of documented AWA violations. There would be yearly unannounced inspections, and all AWA violations would be documented. Essentially, Goldie’s Act would allow for intervention before large-scale seizures, injuries, and death. Dogs in puppy mills are victims of cruelty. Please support laws that protect those most vulnerable in our communities.

Join me in calling our federal reps asking them to co-sponsor Goldie’s Act. The dogs and those of us who love them thank you!

Chas McAusland

Erie

Addressing a crisis

So, you are concerned about the Climate Crisis and are not sure what to do about it. Know that you are not alone. Also know that the Climate Movement needs you, it needs everyone, to do everything we can to address this crisis. Here are some ideas:

- Learn more about how our world is warming; the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it. Start by visiting NASA’s website on climate. https://climate.nasa.gov

Talk about it, a lot, with friends, family, neighbors, everybody and anybody.

Get involved; join a climate group or two. Ask how you can help. You undoubtedly have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could benefit from that too.

Get political: take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.

Walk the talk; take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very freeing.

Pace yourself; we are in this for the long haul.

Ron Sadler

Greeley

Being mindful of age

While applying online for a Florida middle school teaching position, it required that I give my date of birth. Earlier applying to a Colorado school district I never saw a requirement for my age. I appreciate the Job Application Fairness Act (JAFA) signed into law on June 2 by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis that forbids disclosure of age, date of birth, and dates of attendance at or graduation from an educational institution.

Any required educational document can be redacted to conceal age. I believe that President Joe Biden with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should campaign for a federal JAFA. (Optional: Ironically as a 29-year-old Assistant Human Resource manager for a large Corporate America construction company in 1981, my office got an informal notice from the top to be mindful of age.)

Mike Sawyer

Denver