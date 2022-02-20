Ref
After reading the article on Suncor I would like to respond.
As stated in the article the refinery was built in 1930. At that time, it was out in the country. As usual the city planners didn’t consider allowing future residential neighborhoods to be placed in the vicinity of the refinery. As a native of Denver and working near Commerce City most of my life, Commerce City got its name from being a place of commerce! What surprise! It reminds me of when people complained about Stapleton. You don’t pick up a refinery and move it.
The refinery has provided 6-7 generations of people great jobs and paid millions of dollars in taxes. Fact is the refinery provides refined fuels for the people of Colorado.
Suncor provides 35% of the gasoline and 55% of diesel in the state. If the refinery is closed it will only raise the cost of refined fuel products to the hard-working people of Coloradans will lose many high paying jobs. The refinery serves many purposes. It provides amines, glycols, propane, and refines crude oil gathered from areas all over the state. Denver is centrally located in North America.
There is no supply of refined products near Colorado. We must depend on various pipelines coming into the area. We need this refinery here in the state to keep the price of gasoline and diesel competitive. The Huskey refinery in Cheyenne is producing biofuels only for California which is being shipped by railroad.
Trig Travis
Aurora
Data could save lives
I would like to draw attention to a bill introduced by Representative Stephanie Luck, HB22-1075. The bill would require abortion providers to submit aggregated data concerning the number of abortions they perform each year, the family planning methods used, if any, and the principal reasons women cited for pursuing abortion. The bill excludes any information that would identify women seeking abortion.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment already collects legally mandated demographic and procedural information from abortion providers.
However, we know that the current incentives are inadequate to ensure accurate and actionable data. The Guttmacher Institute has reported that the state health department’s data is 40% below actual abortion rates in Colorado.
This gives us a skewed understanding of abortion in Colorado. HB22-1075 provides additional incentives for abortion providers to comply with the state health department’s requirements.
Accurate abortion data will allow Coloradans to have an informed dialogue about abortion — the magnitude of the issue, the drivers of abortion demand, and possible approaches to decrease the barriers women experience continuing a pregnancy.
It can be the genesis for, and evidence supporting, new private and public programs that support women and their families.
The data mandated by the bill can be the basis for research on women, children and reproductive health that saves lives.
The bill will be heard in the Colorado House Health and Insurance committee on Feb. 23.
Thomas J. Perille, MD
Englewood