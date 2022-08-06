Propane-powered vehicles
Yesterday, Aug. 2, I attended a ribbon cutting ceremony at Hi-Pro Inc., a transportation and logistics trucking firm that hauls mail for the US Postal Service. The event celebrated the beginning of operations for five propane powered trucks that will reduce emissions by over 20% from so-called “clean diesel” trucks. This is being done at approximately ½ of the cost of diesel. A speaker stated that to be “environmentally sustainable you need to be economically sustainable.” Propane vehicles fulfill that premise. It was announced that four more propane trucks were being ordered by Hi-Pro.
The event was well attended by people from the federally-funded Clean Cities organization. Clean Cities’ goal is to reduce air pollution in non-compliant areas. The U.S. Postal Service’s Jennifer Beiro-Rivelle, Senior Director, Environmental Affairs and Corporate Sustainability, was also present and spoke about propane’s role in cleaning the environment.
Conspicuously absent was anyone from the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) whose stated goal is to “electrify everything”. Electric vehicles are not available for the type of service that Hi-Pro delivers except for experimental options that are prohibitively expensive.
If the State of Colorado and the CEO truly want to get Colorado’s air cleaned up in a timely manner, they would support all efforts at reducing CO-22 and NOX emissions.
Dan Binning
Arvada
All hands on deck
Whatever your political beliefs, I’d like to think most of us agree that the winner of our elections should be determined by we the people. But back in 2020, that almost didn’t happen. In some places, it came down to just a few courageous election administrators who stood up to the liars and cheaters, refusing to fudge the numbers.
But while we dodged a bullet in 2020, that same anti-democratic threat still exists today.
As we head toward the 2022 midterms, extremists are working to intimidate and replace nonpartisan election workers with “yes men” who might reject election results — and they could pull it off.
These lies and attacks on America’s elections have led to harassment and even death threats directed at public servants — election heroes who are truly the backbone of our democracy. In a recent survey, one-in-five election workers said that they’re likely to quit before 2024.
Fortunately, there are ways we can all help.
The only way we can defeat these threats to free and fair elections is for all of us — left, right and center — to band together. Educate your friends about what’s going on, send letters of support to your local election clerks and administrators. Heck, sign up to work elections yourself! We need all hands on deck, and I hope you’ll join me.
Garrett Ahern
Aurora