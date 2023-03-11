Politician’s delusional nonsense

My goodness!

What is happening in the Democratic Party of Denver, Colorado?

Is there so much second hand weed smoke floating around the party headquarters that it’s destroying their brain cells?

What in heaven’s name is (D) Representative Jennifer Bacon dreaming about when she says that “Non-prosecution of low level crimes has been shown to reduce re-offending.”

Was Rep. Bacon asleep when she made that statement? Was she hallucinating from some euphoric high induced by her own self-importance? Where on this earth did she get any substantiated proof that this is the case, or did she pull that statistic out of the Democratic bag of bulls----?

Ms. Bacon better wake up and smell the bacon!

Repeat offenders keep breaking the law until they are caught and severely punished, and even then most of them return to crime as soon as they are able.

The political atmosphere in Denver is becoming more and more polluted with delusional nonsense on a daily basis.

Tom Guenther

Denver Colorado

Coddling the criminals

Here’s a novel idea. Our government seems intent on coddling criminals so let’s coddle them!

Convicted criminals can be presented with a second chance, we should follow the lead of our governor. Just like refugees, give them a one-way ticket to Los Angeles or, if they prefer a cooler climate, Chicago. Regardless, there should also be the equivalent of a warrant issued; they are not to return to Colorado. If they do, and are caught, they will be banished to a camp, perhaps Camp Amache with similar historical conditions.

This could provide us a replication of our Japanese citizens’ experience for nothing more than being Japanese. On the other hand, these new inhabitants of Camp Amache will have earned it.

Paul Gremse

Denver

Warning of another danger

Mike Rosen recently quoted the often mentioned Eisenhower 1961 Farewell Speech referencing the “military industrial complex.” When this quote comes up in any conversation I am in, I ask the person that brought it up if they have ever read the full speech to see what the context was when that was said, and what else may have been said in that speech.

The answer is almost always, “No, why?” It appears that Rosen did read the speech and gives some context later in the paragraph, so good for Mike.

What is never mentioned in the rest of the speech covers a concern of equal urgency.

That is a nearly unlimited government funding of academia towards scientific research that would create a “danger that public policy itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.” Think about what that warning might include today. One sided government research that would direct a major change in the world economy for a “Existential threat to earth itself due to Global Climate Change.”

Perhaps governments creating a serious blow to the global economy because of a release of an escalated virus by uncontrolled scientists. Or blindly following the current “science” to require untested vaccines or compliance of the public to all made up rules of conduct.

Compliance with almost all “woke” issues of the last 10 years. And, almost certainly, the one sided and biased “information” from social media that goes without regulation.

President Eisenhower was indeed an intelligent man with foresight into the U.S. future. When the defense budget is at 15% of the national total and 3.3% of GDP, for a primary obligation of the federal government, it seems the Military Industrial Complex is under control. Perhaps we should focus more on the other danger mentioned by Eisenhower. How come that never is mentioned in reasonable debate?

Brad Bernero

Parker

Affordable senior health careAs a 92-year-old retiree, I understand how important affordable healthcare is to seniors. I worked for many years at a union, manual labor job with other hard working Americans. I have seen, firsthand, how important quality healthcare is as we age, which is why it’s vital that we protect Medicare Advantage.

As one gets older, health complications increasingly arise. Whether it’s experiencing hearing loss, injuring a body part, or being more susceptible to viruses, seniors must proactively take care of themselves and their health. That is why access to affordable, quality healthcare is important, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities.

I am enrolled in Medicare Advantage, and I could not be more satisfied with the program as a supplement to my Medicare Plan. I have access to screenings and other preventative measures, which gives me confidence in knowing my care is in the best of hands. Health concerns are part of life, but I have significantly less anxiety knowing Medicare Advantage enables me to diagnose issues early.

Studies have proven that Medicare Advantage enrollees, such as me, lead significantly healthier lives, and given the various benefits offered, it is easy to understand why. In addition to normal coverage, I have access to wellness programs, telehealth services, and other resources to aid in my general health. I encourage us all to support programs, such as Medicare Advantage, that benefit so many people in our community.

Donald Walker

Denver