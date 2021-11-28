Palm scanners at Red Rocks
On September 14th, AEG and AXS announced the deployment of Amazon One, a disturbingly dystopian biometric palm-scanner, at Red Rocks Amphitheater, attaching concert tickets to your palm prints.
Artists are furious about Red Rocks’ adoption of Amazon One, but Coloradans should be even more furious, and I find the lack of local outrage inexcusable. Every free Coloradan must demand the removal of Amazon One scanners from Red Rocks.
The City of Denver owns and manages the amphitheater through Denver Arts & Venues. This means concertgoers who willingly scan their palm to get into shows are handing over their biometric information to a state organization, for a concert.
The state doesn’t even need your whole palm to grant you a Colorado Concealed Weapons Permit — just your fingerprints.
Attendees who use Amazon One risk invalidating their 5th Amendment rights. The Supreme Court has informally determined that biometric information is not protected by the 5th since it doesn’t qualify as “contents of the mind.”
If Red Rocks has your palm print on file, government agencies can use it against you in a criminal suit, nullifying your constitutional self-incrimination protections.
If you care about liberty and privacy, you will stand against Red Rocks’ implementation of Amazon One, demand the cancellation of all Amazon One contracts, and until then, boycott Red Rocks. Do not let unelected city employees throw away your rights for cheap conveniences. Rebuke Red Rocks Director Tad Bowman for holding the rights of concertgoers hostage — and Tad, if you’re reading this, remember who you work for.
Oswald Andrews
Denver
Government and medicine
We left Colorado in June, in part because the state’s COVID mandates were tiresome and ineffective. The last several months have proven our conclusion to be true. We moved back to Florida. Governor Jared Polis is now — finally — allowing monoclonal antibody treatment to be widely available. Had he done so long ago, as was done here, the situation would likely be far different now, for both the hospitals and the patients.
I speak from experience. It worked for me. I’m grateful I was in a state that allowed me to have it. Government needs to get out of the practice of medicine, and leave it to doctors and patients.
Colorado didn’t do that, and its residents have paid the price.
Donna Brosemer
Daytona Beach, Fla.