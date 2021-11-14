Not a pretty picture
Thank you so much for your insightful reporting, especially, of late, on the topics of the ill conceived GLA Zoning Code Changes and the poor handling of Denver’s Homelessness dilemma. You are providing readers a look as to what’s really going on in our Fair City. Not a pretty picture, but how can change come about in the absence of reliable information. Clearly our local news stations and the insulting mockery of so-called news offered by the Denver Post are not capable of dealing with reality, or calling the situation and the significant players out.
Your editorials, too, are offering much food for thought. Thank you very much for printing those as well.
Derek D. Cocovinis
Denver
Protecting animal populations
The completion of the I-25 South Gap wildlife underpass is a reminder of just how much Colorado is committed to protecting our wildlife, even on our largest motorways. It also reflects the effectiveness of corridor projects.
In 2016, Colorado’s first major wildlife corridor project had immediate success. The Highway 9 Project between Silverthorne and Kremling led to a 90% reduction in animal-vehicle collisions, mainly due to a 96% usage rate by mule deer.
This project, which created safe passage for not only mule deer, but also moose, bear bighorn sheep and mountain lions, displayed the effectiveness of these solutions, and served as an example for both the rest of Colorado and the Western United States.
While going to school in Colorado Springs, I constantly experienced the delays caused by this construction project between the Springs and Denver. But that type of brief inconvenience for motorists is well worth it when you consider the type of protection it will provide for decades for both motorists and Colorado’s signature wildlife.
With Colorado’s population exploding, along with daily commuters to Denver, we must keep in mind the effect we are all having on animal populations. Projects like the I-25 South Gap underpass shows we understand.
Mitchell Ukropina
Denver
Listen to the professionals
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children as young as 5 years old. As resident pediatricians in Colorado, we have seen first-hand that children who get COVID-19 can become gravely ill. In the face of unprecedented amounts of misinformation and fear-mongering about vaccines, we urge you to listen to the health care professionals who widely agree that this vaccine is safe and protective for our children.
COVID-19 has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and is still spreading like wildfire here in Colorado as the holiday season approaches. As a state, we have arrived at a critical crossroad in the battle against this pandemic. It is essential that we each play our part to protect each other, our children, and our exhausted first responders, teachers, and health care workers. Vaccinating your child will serve two purposes. First, it will protect them from serious illness due to COVID-19. Second, it will protect those around your child. This includes other members of your family and community, such as children who may be vulnerable to COVID-19 due to long-standing medical conditions (e.g. cancer, lung diseases, and developmental delays).
We are all in this together. By protecting your child, you are also protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your community. Information on getting the vaccine for eligible children ages 5 and older is available at covid19.colorado.gov/kids-vaccines.
Jeremiah Lowe, M.D., M.Sc.,
Karina Rivera, M.D.
Denver
This self-inflicted pain
One of the major hurdles with school, hospital, fire and police staffing is the high number of people who are being laid off or fired for not being vaccinated. This self-inflicted pain is easily remedied yet there is no media coverage to drive a negotiated compromise. Additionally, the supply chain bottlenecks at the Port of LA and others are severely impacted by a lack of trucks and drivers. What most don’t know is that California only allows Union drivers, which excludes 40% of independent drivers.
Ron Conn
Littleton