Hold prosecutors’ feet to the fire
When you eliminate the consequences for crime, there will be more crime. Who knew? Certainly not the “woke left.” Leftist policies such as eliminating bail, so that criminals are back on the street just hours after their arrest, is not justice reform — it is justice malpractice. Prosecutors who want to play social worker instead of prosecuting criminals are harming the system, not reforming it.
The defund-denigrate-and-demonize-the-police movement, has resulted in record-breaking violent crime in dozens of cities across America, controlled for decades by Democrats. Here in Colorado, we are experiencing an unprecedented increase in crime of all sorts, including murder and rape. Nationwide, there is an epidemic of theft, because the offenders know there is little consequence for smashing, grabbing, and running. The woke left may have good intentions, but their policies are totally wrong headed and are making all of us less safe.
Reform-minded prosecutors, should have their feet held to the fire until they realize the harm they have done.
Richard Stacy
Highlands Ranch
Comment from Sen. Bennet
I’m disappointed that the conferenced version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) did not include our bipartisan Space Command provision. I urged leadership in the Senate and House Armed Services Committees to support it, and will continue raise my concerns about the basing decision with them, and with officials across the Biden administration.
As I have said before, we cannot afford to squander time, money, and personnel on moving Space Command and starting from scratch. We should respond to the evolving threats in space by building on the investments that have already been made.
Michael Bennet, U.S. senator
Denver
Best sports stories missed
You folks miss the best Colorado sports stories of the year. The Colorado School of Mines, whose technical and scientific reputation is well known and respected, also is one of the elite collegiate sports programs. Mines athletes not only carry a higher average grade point than the non-athlete student body, they regularly compete for national titles in all sports.
This year men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and football all achieved conference championships. These teams all competed in their national championship tournaments, with football reaching the semifinals.
The number of all-conference, all-Americans and academic achievers is too large to list here.
I encourage your sports staff to expand coverage and recognize the best Colorado sports story — Colorado School of Mines.
Stuart E. Bennett
Westminster
Students juggling responsibilitiesA recent guest column claimed online supplemental learning platforms like Chegg allow student-athletes to earn a degree without putting in serious academic work. Such a claim highlights an outdated and pervasive perspective that many administrators hold, stemming from a lack of understanding of the modern student experience.
Every day, student athletes must balance their athletic responsibilities with the demands of their education. Surveys conducted by the NCAA found that, in addition to the time they commit to classes and homework, college athletes dedicate upward of 40 hours per week to their sports.
And it’s not just student-athletes who struggle with managing a multitude of responsibilities. Nontraditional students, a group which accounts for over 70% of higher education’s student population, are often severely limited by the time they can dedicate toward their education.
Nontraditional students often juggle full-time jobs, raising children and other important obligations in addition to their academic workload. As a result, these students seldom have time to seek traditional support, such as faculty office hours. Online resources like Chegg provide these students with the educational support they need when it’s convenient for them, regardless of the time or day.
If academic excellence is truly the priority for higher education administrators, they must understand the value these online resources provide. Like all good things, there are a few bad apples who abuse these online resources. However, the vast majority of students simply use them to access the supplementary support they would otherwise have to go without.
Alyssa Khamma
Denver
Protecting big tobacco
I’ve been following and fighting tobacco since 1986 during my mayoral term in Midland City, Ala. My mayoral attempt to prevent minors from purchasing tobacco was a joke to four of my five tobacco-smoking-and-dipping city council members.
I treasure my personal 1986 and 1987 letters from the late Democratic NYC Mayor Ed Koch thanking me for my support for his proposed anti-smoking legislation, and from the late Oklahoma Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Synar thanking me for supporting his proposed legislation to ban tobacco advertising.
GOP President Donald Trump declared in his Nov. 2 stump campaigning event in Fayetteville, N.C., that, “Your tobacco growers are in good shape, by the way. Please let them know.”
Now, Denver Democratic Mayor Michael Hancock’s recent veto of the “Flavored Tobacco Ban,” including menthol cigarettes, blows me away. It is a traditional-GOP-protecting-Big-Tobacco position. Especially as menthol cigarettes have targeted the mayor’s race since day one.
Mike Sawyer
Denver