Failed energy policies
Just finished reading the article (“Coloradans face sharp spike in energy bills”) in Sunday’s edition. I read the response from the Governor and the gubernatorial spokeswoman Victora Graham. Let’s get to the facts. The Texas tragedy was completely man made! The company that was supposed to be maintaining the natural gas delivery system failed.
Natural gas doesn’t freeze, water does. It was obvious that the water had not been drained off the system like it should have been. As far as there being an energy shortage at the time, that is a lie. You had people running the grid that didn’t know what they were doing.
As far as windmills go, they freeze up in the rain and snow. If the wind gets going too hard the windmill shuts down because it will tear itself apart. As far as solar goes it still has no energy storage.
What happens when we have a day and night like yesterday and last night?
No wind, no solar, no energy storage, no power. If we didn’t have natural gas and coal fired plants running, we would have frozen homes and businesses!
Thats the reality. The windmills and the solar fields are subsidized by the taxpayers.
You have people running this country that want to turn it in to a third world country due to climate change.
Let’s get real you stated in the article the reason for the gas price increases is we are paying someone else’s energy bills. Let’s face it Joe Biden’s energy policy is dismal. He has failed at every turn.
Curious how come you don’t publish the facts about wind and solar. How come it’s not taxed like coal, oil and gas? How come we don’t take the money we are wasting on wind and solar and burn clean coal? We have the technology, but you never talk about it. Why am I subsidizing the poor?
The energy policies of the left are not sustainable just like all the policies we are seeing around the country they have stuffed in our faces that have failed.
Why not educate the Gazette readers what the real cost and effect is of these failed policies?
Trig Travis
Aurora
Informed article on race
I just finished Glenn Loury’s column in Sunday’s paper. Spot on! That was the most informed article on race in America I have ever read or listened to in an interview.
That is why I’m a subscriber. No other Denver media has the guts to reproduce that.
Keep it up!
Michael G. Kmetz
Evergreen
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only