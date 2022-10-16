Endorsement of Jason Crow
The Gazette’s endorsement of Jason Crow for a third term as Colorado’s 6th Congressional District U.S. representative is short on support. While noting that Crow is a veteran with a distinguished service record, the Gazette fails to mention that his opponent, Steven Monahan, is also one. As to Crow’s accomplishments over the last four years, his most prominent was in January 2020, where he worked as an impeachment manager for Nancy Pelosi, while the Democratic Congress ignored the Covid-19 virus spreading into our country.
The Gazette notes that Crow has stature on national security issues and foreign affairs but then fails to hold him or his party accountable for the disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that left the country and many of our weapons in the hands of the brutal Taliban.
Or the over 2,000,000 undocumented immigrants and mountains of fentanyl that have crossed our southern border already this year. Or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s missile launches, China’s aggression toward Taiwan, or anything else.
The Gazette’s endorsement of Joe O’Dea for senate over Michael Bennet addressed the issues. With Crow, it looks past the issues in endorsing a Democrat who votes with his party 100% of the time, in the vain hope that he might start “pulling Colorado’s Democratic Party back from Democratic Socialism, runaway wokery and other progressive self-parodies.”
Stephen McKenna
Greenwood Village
Domestic violence crisis
Think of three women you know. Now imagine that one of those three women is being controlled by her partner — isolated from friends and family, emotionally mistreated and maybe even physically assaulted.
This may sound far-fetched, but the reality is that 1 in 3 women have experienced some form of domestic violence.
Domestic violence knows no boundaries. It can happen to the rich, the middle-class, the poor, those with multiple degrees or to those who have yet to graduate from high school. People from all gender identities can experience domestic violence: 1 in 4 men and 1 in 2 transgender individuals have experienced some form of violence by an intimate partner. The prevalence of domestic violence in the LGBTQIA community is as high or higher than the U.S. general population. Domestic violence can happen to anyone.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — a time to bring this often-misunderstood issue into the forefront of conversation. There are 193 domestic violence incidents reported per month in Denver, which is a 14% increase from 2021. We are one community. We need to keep our eyes and ears open and lend a hand to those who need it the most. Is someone you know afraid of their partner’s reactions, or constantly making excuses for their partner’s bad behavior or offensive comments, or do they have to check in with their partner before making plans? These are just a few examples of potential red flags to indicate that someone is in an abusive relationship. Abusers may use other tactics to gain power and control over their victim.
As the new CEO of SafeHouse Denver, I’ve had the honor to join an agency that has been supporting survivors for 45 years. When we look to the future, we hope to one day not be needed at all. Until then, check in on your friend who hasn’t come around much lately.
Share the SafeHouse Denver Crisis Line number on your social media feed (303-318-9989). If it is safe to do so, say something to a loved one who you’re concerned about. If any of this sounds like your own experience, know that you are not alone. Know that you deserve better, and that this isn’t your fault. There are people to help, cost-free and without question, at SafeHouse Denver.
Jennifer Caruso
Denver
A politically divisive tool
In the AP article about candidate Tubervlle, it is unclear as to exactly who Jeremy Ellis is. That said, continuing to stoke the fires of this no-win reparations issue makes both at fault. Slavery, which has been a fact of life since before recorded history, has always been a repressive fact of life.
In spite of still existing in one form or another today it’s cynically being used as a politically divisive tool. Despicable! If Mr. Ellis, Mr. Tuberville, et. al., truly intend to fully delve into the history of slavery in the U.S. then if it doesn’t also include the Africans that originally “one way or another” captured and sold their brethren to the slave traders, then the discussion is one-sidedly biased. All races over history are guilty.
Bill Leake
Golden