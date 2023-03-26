Safety in the schools

After the shooting at East High School in Denver and the subsequent anger displayed by students and parents, one thing stood out to me. The inability of Denver’s law enforcement community to act to protect the students base on a lack of authority.

How is it — I asked myself — that the responsibility to protect citizens in the Denver’s public schools rests not with the Denver Police, but with a school board lacking the vision to ensure the protection of the students and teachers in these facilities. This must stop. Such authority must be stripped from the school board.

It can not be divided. Instead it must be consolidated with the only body able to truly take actions necessary for the protection of all citizens no matter their age, creed or condition — The Denver Police Department.

Actions DPD takes must always include input from the school board, but in the end, only one body must have the authority to decide, act and be held accountable for those actions. Citizens of Denver must move forward to ensure that safety reigns in the schools. Let them move swiftly and with purpose.

Thomas Schultz

Parker

Failure is on DPS

Like so many of us in Colorado and around the country I was saddened, and deeply troubled by the shooting at East High School. I also knew that it would be followed by calls for gun control measures to be passed before we even knew the victims names.

Not one report, reporter or politician mentioned the policy that enabled the shooter, the criminal, to be at school that day.

Denver Public Schools allowed this “student” to attend class, remain on campus, even though he was considered such a high risk they had to search him for weapons every day. Let that sink in.

And who conducted this search? Trained police officers? No. School administrators. The failure here is on Denver Public Schools.

The shooter (I will not say or write his name) should never have been allowed back on campus. How many other students with violent tendencies, behaviors or violent criminal records are in schools right now?

When will Denver Public Schools really put students and staffers safety ahead of these criminals “rights” and kick violent students out?

Bridget Federico

Denver

Swap out the metal detectors

I would be in favor of taking every single metal detector and related guards out of every government office and immediately installing them and their support staff in every school in the land.

Let the politicians argue about what to do with the excess of these, as there would surely be a lot left over.

Chuck Lawson

Greenwood Village

Proposed land-use legislation

Fanning the flames of disastrous proposed land-use legislation, our brilliant governor states, “Do we want to go down a route – and we’ve seen this play out in other states like California, where there are cities with average home prices above $1 million and 16-lane highways that have eight-hour rush hours “or do we want to create a better way?”

Well Governor, what do you expect will happen by increasing density in Denver? Our roads are already saturated with cars without room to expand. I guess you really want to Californicate Colorado!

The only Colorado mayor who spoke in support of the bill was Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett. I guess reality has yet to infiltrate those borders and it’s no wonder that’s where our governor resides; too good for the governor’s mansion.

We want a better way but you’re leading us down that other route. You and the legislature need to stop. We don’t want to replicate the bankrupt turmoil oozing out of the sewers that once were beautiful states like California, Oregon, and Washington.

Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, said it well. “Respectfully, get off our lawn”.

Paul Gremse

Denver