Drilling project details
Re: Drilling project is no deal for Aurora.The drilling project would be good for Aurora. As usual the average citizen in Aurora doesn't know the facts and history of the great state of Colorado. The Aurora Reservoir was built in 1990 to provide drinking water to the citizens of Aurora. Fact is the reservoir depends on surface water to keep it full. The definition of surface water is the water comes from snow melt in the mountains. Matter of fact 83% of the water used on the front range comes from surface water. The water that the Aurora reservoir delivers to the Aurora citizens is treated at the Binney water treatment plant and delivered to the citizens of Aurora via underground pipes.
Any oil and gas drilling in the area will not affect the Aurora Reservoir or its supply. Fact is if there are any water wells in the area drilling taking place will be much deeper than any water wells or future water wells. This drilling will provide a long-term revenue stream to the city in terms of royalties. It will provide lots of long-term high paying jobs when then drilling, producing and delivering takes place. Let's face it the citizens of Aurora can use the $500.00. The drilling process is so deep and so far, away people won't know it is taking place. The reward is we get cheap clean burning natural gas that is much cheaper than renewable unreliable energy.
Some people are concerned about the water used in the fracking process. After the actual fracking process takes place, the surplus water will be recovered treated (cleaned) and reused. How many people that live in Denver know they will be drinking wastewater treated and returned to the drinking water supply? People should be more concerned about the water being used on the large dirt moving projects in AURORA. Millions of gallons a day is being used for recompacting these large commercial and residential build sites.
Trig Travis
Aurora