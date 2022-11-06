Can’t ban them all!
Thank you again Alan Gottlieb for bringing to the forefront another Denver Public Schools (DPS) administration total lack of credibility and accountability.
Alan, you are correct when you say that the entire board should be fired. They are the most incompetent and self-indulgent gathering of stupidity that could be imagined.
If I were Brandon Pryor I would be questioning the legality of the ban. This is a public entity, public property, and there is no indication that Pryor made any physical threats to anyone on the board or threatened any violence whatsoever. It’s not a restraining order. Just a letter.
Yes, he may have ruffled feathers and used plain, uncensored language, but that’s only a factor of free speech, and, in my book, to ban him is a direct violation of his right to free speech as a parent, citizen, and opponent of poor DPS management. Hopefully, there will be plenty of other DPS disgruntled parents who are of the same mindset as Pryor who will step up to the podium and continue his fight to point out just how ineffective this self-centered and egotistical school board is. They certainly can’t ban them all!
Tom Guenther
Denver
When does it stop?
Colorado has become so colorful in the last 10 years! What a great place to live, raise your children and retire. Being born and raised in Denver it’s been so rewarding to watch this once great city being destroyed by the progressive, liberal politicians running the state and local governments.
It’s now official — Colorado leads the country in automobile thefts, homeless population, fentanyl deaths, the most liberal abortion laws in the country and violent crime is on the rise in Denver and Aurora every day. With the added bonus of Jared Polis, Michael Hancock and the Denver City council adding billions to the already bloated budget for the homeless, creating an unsustainable state government bureaucracy that taxpayers will have to fund forever. It’s no wonder other states announcing their homeless population is going down. They are coming to Colorado where they can live like kings. When does it stop?
When we were kids, we would catch the city bus on Colfax and take it downtown to see a movie at Paramount theater. At that time there was an outdoor ice-skating rink at the old May D&F called Zeckendorf Plaza. That was a treat to ice skate and take the bus back home.
Would any parent in their right mind let their kids get on the RDT on East Colfax and ride the bus downtown? I don’t think so. Just last week a mother and daughter were driving down the road, minding their own business and the daughter was murdered during an attempted carjacking. What’s wrong with this picture?
It appears to me under the grand leadership of Polis, Hancock and City Council the Denver Public Schools are in shambles. The Aurora Public Schools have been declining for years also. When does it stop?
Let’s face it Colorado taxpayers it’s time for a change, what these fools have been doing is not sustainable.
Trig Travis
Aurora
Expansion of broadband
Infrastructure investments in broadband support the growth of a vibrant entrepreneurial economy that relies on the Internet to access markets, customers, and services to support operations. But expanding broadband access in rural and under-served communities has been slowed by bureaucracy and outdated rules.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), Colorado will receive a minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including the at least 85,000 Coloradans who currently lack it. Furthermore, 22% of people in Colorado will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, a program of the IIJA, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
While the IIJA investments will help close the digital gap, federal leaders must take action to speed up the approval process to access more utility poles. Most broadband providers do not own utility poles; therefore, they must receive permission to access them and pay a subsequent fee to affix their technology. Unfortunately, there is no functional system governing access to these poles — and the permitting process is complicated and bureaucratic. Without a system to resolve these disputes and fast-track pole access, we will continue to see rural communities struggling to access high-speed internet.
Our Senators have done well in prioritizing speeding up investments in the expansion of broadband technology, which will, in turn, allow small businesses to participate in the e-commerce market. However, more can be done to get high-speed internet to every Coloradans.
Lindsey Vigoda
Denver
Terrif
ied by the choices
I am neither Republican nor Democrat but I am terrified. I know that this election, in just a few days, gives us the choice of retaining or rejecting democracy. If we don’t mind privatizing Social Security and Medicare, if we don’t mind large corporations and the uber wealthy dominating every aspect of our lives, if we don’t recognize the need to seriously address climate change, if we don’t value fair elections where everyone can vote, if we don’t approve of the diversity of our citizenry, then I’d say we should choose to vote for the ‘party’ that has taken over the once-respectable Republican Party.
Bruce Robinson
Boulder
Project will open up wounds
The I/25 Broadway Interchange project goes against all of its own goals.
Those driving off of the I-25 off-ramp are dumped onto Lincoln Street; a residential two-lane street that was co-opted into a four-lane highway in the 1970’s, permanently dividing our community. This intersection creates an inhospitable and inequitable divide for the residents trying to walk or bike to reach RTD’s Broadway Station. Most know that crossing in this area means risking your life In the 1990’s the on and off-ramps were redone again, but now CDOT says that they weren’t designed correctly.
This intersection needs help. We know that. However; the current designs of the upcoming I-25 Broadway Interchange project will do very little to solve the issues. The project will decrease safety and discourage pedestrians even more. The project reduces sidewalk width, includes no bike paths or pedestrian safety, forces five highway on-ramps crossing by pedestrians in order to get to the RTD Broadway Station, increases car travel lanes, and rebuilds three existing highway on-ramps. The project also demolishes nine missing middle income housing units to reshape the on-ramp. The reasoning for demolishing homes in a housing crisis? To allow more cars to que in line on the on-ramp.
While other cities are removing infrastructure projects that have divided communities, this project will open up all previous wounds caused by forced infrastructure projects in this area. I am calling on the DOTI and all City Council members to take action on this project. We cannot continue to allow the infrastructure mistakes of our past to continue into the future.
Brittany Spinner
Denver