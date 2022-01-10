Don't blame climate change
As the Marshall fire tore through Boulder County last week, politically active millennials spared no time to point fingers on social media. If you haven’t already, you will soon hear the cries of activists blaming Thursday’s fires on climate change. Only a fool blames climate change for these fires.
No one denies our unseasonably dry and warm winter creating conditions for such fires to start, but no one is looking at the root of the problem. Who is to blame for climate change? Individual consumption habits are a drop in the bucket compared to industrialized corporations in their carbon emissions. In the case of the Marshall fire, the most likely culprit so far is downed power lines, owned and operated by Xcel Energy. Since they monopolize the grid, there’s no way for an energy upstart to compete on safety or offer weather-resistant infrastructure. Such market competition could have saved over hundreds of homes, untold dollars, and immeasurable suffering.
When activists blame the Marshall fire on climate change, they’re making themselves the useful idiots of big corporations. It’s in Xcel’s interest for you to shift blame from their subpar infrastructure to a faceless, unaccountable enemy like “climate change”.
It’s time to realize Xcel’s stranglehold on Colorado’s energy market is what burned down Boulder County. Don’t be a useful idiot, blame the Xcel cartel.
Oswald Andrews
Denver
A victim of remote learning
Last February at age 68 with no vaccinations -- just a mask -- I accepted a long-term substitute teaching job at my favorite “high needs” middle school. My first day subbing was for a 6th-grade math class that opted for under the school roof. I told the class that 6th graders have always been special to me because I was in the 6th grade when my dad died from cigarettes, not COVID, died on January 13, 1964, and my mother on January 13, 1970.
About 20 minutes later, I surprised the class of about 28 with “Mr. Mike’s Recall” contest for a special treat. With complete silence, I asked if anyone could remember the dates of my parent’s death. Only a small boy raised his hand repeating the correct dates. He got treated then and a small pizza party later. As days progressed in other classrooms, I observed this same boy demonstrating so much unselfish leadership to aid classmates. The saddest moment of those four months was when walking the hallway with him when he shared that he was failing all classes during almost a year of remote at-home schooling.
Mike Sawyer
Denver
