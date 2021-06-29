Put aside destructive divisions
Most parents tend to trust the curriculum of their local schools. Besides the teaching of important basics like math, reading and science, teachers work with the interaction of human beings to teach lessons about life and getting along with others. Sometimes, teachers go so far as to point out aspects of good character and demonstrating kindness.
Most of us were not aware of the underlying theme permeating many school subjects that is called, Critical Race Theory. It is the concept that we are all permanently defined (or formed) by our skin color and not our character. Children as young as 7 or 8 who should be learning positive lessons about appreciating each person’s strengths are being fed words like “injustice” and “prejudice” and are being shown images of hateful actions from the annals of history that depict a very narrow view of whites against blacks. By using photos of civil unrest taken in the past, children are being pushed into believing that all whites are mean and uncaring toward other race groups.
Dr. Martin Luther King, during the civil rights movement in the 1960s, took a positive approach toward improving race relations. His “I Have A Dream” speech highlighted the need for equality and brotherhood among Americans. It spurred on the peaceful demonstrations that helped move the nation toward recognizing the injustice of separation and the need for better education and inclusion for all.
We do need to help America rise on all levels. We need to put aside destructive divisions and look for human similarities — all the ways we are the same:
• Speak about people by highlighting their positive character traits.
• Show our young people examples of people of all types together — enjoying parks, athletic events, church worship, etc.
• Overhaul poorly performing schools so that children have a chance to be happy and productive. Let’s return to making public schools the best in the world!
Human beings have more of the same concerns, needs, joys, sorrows, challenges than we have differences. Let’s emphasize what we share — and work together to make our country strong.
Young children should not be pawns in the fight for social justice, we need to inspire them to understand the goodness and integrity possible in every person.
Wishing for peace and harmony for all.
M. C. Hunter
Cherry Hills Village
Inflation in the price of houses
The valuation of the home where I have lived since 1975 reflects the runaway inflation in the Denver housing market, driven by speculators and so called investors and corporations which can avail themselves of the cheap money still being pumped into the economy by the Federal Reserve.
The Assessment Division of the City and County of Denver promotes this runaway inflation by going along with it. No doubt those who represent the City are aware that it produces a major increase in real estate tax revenue for the City. So they ignore the devastating long term damage that the inflation in the price of houses is doing to the City of Denver.
Families with children, especially those who have to get by on one income, are being pushed out of Denver because it requires two incomes to keep up with a mortgage· on one of these grossly over priced homes. That leads to a steadily declining enrollment in our public schools and the disappearance of children from our parks and play grounds. What good future can there be for a city without children?
Even single individuals cannot afford the ridiculous rents which are mandated by the market. Working people are being replaced by idlers with money who are attracted to Denver because of legal marijuana and the luxurious lifestyle.
A major reason for the tent dwellers in downtown Denver is the systematic destruction of old buildings over the past 50 years. These buildings provided affordable housing for low income people, which did not require a government subsidy.
The relentless demolition of these buildings, and their replacement by new buildings which only the well off can afford, was encouraged by the short sighted City government.
In Jane Jacobs’ book, The Death and Life of Great American Cities, she shows how old buildings provide affordable space for people and personal businesses like second hand book stores and other quaint but not very profitable enterprises which disappear from the city when it is controlled by the real estate speculators and their allies in the City government.
The policy of the Assessment Division has become a major contributor to the decline of the City. And your children won’t be able to afford to live here either.
Terry Sullivan
Denver