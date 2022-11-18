Denver doesn’t come close
My wife and I returned from overseas flying into DIA recently. After flying two back-to-back 10 hour flights, it was disconcerting to experience that 4 of the 6 moving sidewalks between our incoming gate, A17, and immigration were not working at all.
For all of the ceremony that Michael Hancock and Phil Washington put on associated with spending billions of dollars on remodeling and construction at this airport, it is amazing that you cannot properly maintain the existing infrastructure.
DIA is far from being the “world class international airport” that the two represent to the flying community. I have experienced many truly first class international airports that cater to the traveling public and Denver doesn’t come close to matching the facilities required to efficiently move people to and from gates, nor does DIA offer the amenities and ambiance to make layovers and waiting for departures comfortable for its patrons.
J. Brian Searles
Cherry Hills Village
Another freedom lost
The recent passage of Proposition FF which provides free lunches for all public school children is not a free lunch for kids as much as it is another freedom lost. Once we allow the government to collect and redistribute money to cover a benefit for us, we become beholden to them for that benefit. This in turn keeps those who support such a measure in power. So when they decide to do something radical, that is not in your interest, you cannot stop them, because your freedom to object is lost.
Another way to think about this is to consider everything in this world we have now that is done for us, and how that has impacted our ability to do things. For example, there was a time when I could remember most phone numbers I needed to call on a regular basis, but now with my contacts in my phone, I don’t need to remember them any more.
The problem is if I don’t have my phone and I need a number I am at a loss. My phone has assumed the role of my memory and it has power over me. We are just one generation from losing all of our freedoms and that generation seems to be upon us now in Colorado.
John Pickard
Lakewood
How to offset monster def
icits
Seems to me, all our representative in the U.S. Congress should be required to buy a Power Ball ticket and promise, if they win, to turn
over the proceeds to the U.S. Treasury to help offset the monster deficits they seem unwilling to contain. Just sayin’.
Bob Alder
Denver
The future of American energy
As outlined by William Perry Pendley in the piece “Perspective: Biden’s war on Western energy,” the current administration’s policies have hindered American energy development. The lack of new natural gas and oil lease sales combined with Washington’s insistence on new taxes on producers raises serious concerns about the future of American energy.
But there is still time to choose a different path and start prioritizing American natural gas and oil as critical strategic assets. From permitting reform and pipeline development to ending artificial restraints on investment, policymakers have many options to potentially sharply increase U.S. energy supplies.
With the world facing a serious energy crunch and a new Congress set to take office in January, now is the time to get serious about the substantive steps needed to assert American energy leadership. Investment is needed in the natural gas and oil industry to help ensure there is abundant and affordable energy for our nation and for our allies abroad.
Lynn Granger
Denver
The stakes are high
The DACA program is in grave peril and Congress must act before the end of the year to create permanent protections for the hundreds of thousands of people who were brought to this country as children, making it the only place they have ever called home.
DACA recipients, “Dreamers,” are our health care providers, teachers, and care workers. They hold essential jobs that strengthen our communities.
It’s time to stand up for Dreamers! DACA recipients have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep our kids and families healthy and safe. More than 343,000 worked in jobs deemed essential during the pandemic including 34,000 as health care workers providing patient care and another 11,000 working in health care settings keeping facilities functioning! Another 20,000 DACA recipients are working as educators. They showed up everyday to get our kids through the struggles of virtual-learning and are now getting them back on track now as we recover learning-loss after the pandemic. If we lose DACA, an average of 1,200 recipients a day will lose their work authorization, leaving families in danger of economic hardship, deportation and family separation.It could also leave labor market sectors already experiencing shortages in even worse conditions.
More importantly, if we don’t act now, we risk the separation of thousands of families. Currently, 300,000 children, who are U.S. citizens themselves, have at least one parent who is a DACA recipient.These children are at risk of losing a parent to detention or deportation with the end of DACA, meaning we could see a new wave of family separation begin. Even just the fear of losing a parent already has serious negative mental health consequences for these children. Next year will be too late for these kids! Unless Congress acts, these children could lose their parents to detention or deportation!
This is an opportunity for bipartisanship! We saw in the recent elections how anti-immigrant policy positions, particularly deporting Dreamers, can hurt candidates! The stakes are high for Dreamers and their families. It’s legislation now or deportation later. We can’t have that.
Kathleen Conner
Denver