Denver auditor puts info at risk
On Monday, the Denver City Council repealed the law granting subpoena power to the Denver City Auditor. This was due to a disagreement over an amendment restricting the Auditor from taking confidential, sensitive data off-site.
It was revealed during the council process that Auditor Timothy O’Brien has consistently and repeatedly used thumb drives to take sensitive information off-site. Nearly every data loss prevention policy forbids this exact activity because it makes that data vulnerable to loss or theft. This data can be used by bad actors to penetrate critical systems and to steal the identity of city residents.
The Auditor has been inappropriate and reckless with your data — and is actually suing City Council so that he can continue to be inappropriate and reckless with your data.
Council should reinstate subpoena power for the Office of the City Auditor, but should absolutely not enable Auditor O’Brien to continue to mishandle data and put taxpayers at risk of identity theft.
Erik Clarke
Denver
Collapse of liberties, freedomsWhat’s going on in America? Why are our liberal elite elected government officials (Jared Polis) trying to move us away from fossil fuels? They want a total collapse of all American’s liberties and freedoms. The elite politicians and company such as Jared Polis, John Kerry, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton’s, and the list goes on. These people can’t even keep us safe in our own homes and cities let alone keep our country safe. There is no infrastructure in place to support their go green plan.
How many times do we need to discuss the facts? There is no evidence of any supply of energy that can provide 100% clean energy production. If so, where is the science? This is America, these people are making us move away from time proven energy production such as coal, gasoline, natural gas and all the other products that are easily produced from fossil fuels.
These fools won’t pay the price of their mistakes — we the American people will. Let’s put all this on ballot and vote for it. Since when do the elites tell Americans how to live!
Trig Travis
Parker