A culture addicted to self
Have you noticed that most social media encourages us to post, and that the posts are typically all about ourselves? We talk about who we are; what we’re thinking and doing; how kind, beautiful or talented we are; how many people love us; how wonderful our lives are. Or we post pictures of ourselves that thinly veil how desperately we want the image to be believed.
And we are encouraged to respond to others’ posts with various symbols of acknowledgment — because if we don’t, that says something about us.
When and why did we become so self-absorbed? Has the culture of consumption (trying to reflect our human worth by our possessions), given way to a culture of excessive autobiography that is a more direct but also a more desperate way to show our worth? Why are we in such need of recognition and affirmation?
Social media is effective and we’ve performed exactly how it expected we would. Our self-worth has become so linked to affirmation of our image that most of us need that fix multiple times a day. What are we seeking?
We truly do seem to be a culture addicted to self. Can we reconsider our relationship to social media? Can we reflect on our own worth in the absence of a constant reflex for affirmation?
Social media has tapped into our deepest need for connection. Can we use it to focus less on ourselves and more to connect authentically with each other and to help others?
Robin Flowers
Golden
Stories of an angry world
What an interesting day in The Gazette today! So much to take in and digest.
First, and foremost, once again the Denver Public School Board continues to be a focus for the editorials because the board continues to fail to provide for the education and well-being of the DPS student body, and instead gives priority to the board members and their self-importance. Thank you Eric Sondermann and Alan Gottlieb for continuing to berate the DPS Board as a whole for their failure to the students and the community.
Concerning the new RTD chief of police. He has obviously not ridden a train or a bus yet to see firsthand what actually goes on.
I rode the light rail for two years commuting from home to the downtown area between 2018 and 2021, and while the majority of the time the ride was usually quiet, there were occasions when vagrants would be on board, making messes, stinking up the cars, badgering the passengers and sometimes getting aggressive and threatening.
It seemed that toward the middle of 2020 the unauthorized riders became more bold and aggressive, even toward the few officers that occasionally showed up to patrol the train. I understand that officers can’t be everywhere all the time, and that their job is made difficult enough with staffing shortages and budget constraints.
But there has to be something done about the troublemakers that are more bold and aggressive than to offer them services and ignore the problem of their attitude and apparent belief that they are somehow entitled to cause problems.
Besides, if you ask police personnel, they will tell you that the majority of these troublemakers refuse any kind of services that are offered. The world as a whole is becoming an angrier place and I don’t understand why.
Tom Guenther
Denver