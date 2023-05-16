Costs of home ownership

Your article on start up housing costs missed a very important issue that makes affordability even worse. Even if a first time buyer is able to some how put together a down payment, the increases in property taxes each year are making continued affordability a longer term issue than just the initial purchase. If the home buyer, first time or not, is pushing 50% of their total income to buy a house, the payment of high property taxes may make home ownership prohibitive.

My property taxes went up 50% in the past year (2024 taxes based on 2023 assessment) and even though I own my home, these high property taxes are going to make a major impact on cost of living and overall budget.

In addressing first time home buying cost, the State Legislature must find a way to lower property taxes for those most impacted, and find some relief for the other 95% who are also impacted long term by the high cost of home ownership year to year. Add the increased heating and cooling costs, increased cost of water, higher trash delivery costs, higher sewer costs, and then the double whammy of a monstrous increase in property taxes, even those of us who already own a home are impacted severely. For the retired and the elderly, the question is whether the resident will be able to stay in their home. For the younger generations, these increases severely impact the ability to save for education or retirement, and for the first time home buyer, these year-to-year costs make home ownership even more prohibitive.

Richard von Luhrte

Denver

Drug addiction awareness

INTO LIGHT Project (intolightproject.org) is dedicated to removing the stigma associated with drug addiction and educating the public that addiction is a brain disorder that will respond to treatment. We do this by creating original portraits and stories of 40 people from each state who died by overdose/poisoning.

INTO LIGHT Colorado exhibit will be held at the University of Denver from August — November, 2023 and we are excited to be the 10th state. Residents of Colorado are invited to participate in the exhibition by submitting their loved one’s stories and images.

There is no charge to be part of the exhibit and families are gifted the original, framed portraits and narratives at the close of the exhibition. As Prem Chodron said, “Compassion becomes real when we recognize our shared humanity.”

Our family lost our only child, Spencer, to fentanyl poisoning in December of 2021. I hope INTO LIGHT and other similar programs increase awareness to help others from suffering a similar tragic loss. We would greatly appreciate bringing awareness to INTO LIGHT and hoping families in your area will want to honor their loved ones in the exhibit. Our goal is to ensure we represent the entire state and diverse cultures in this exhibit as no one is immune to the challenges of addiction.

To participate and help change the conversation about drug addiction, please visit INTO LIGHT Project at: intolightproject.org

Jamie and John Sharp

Highlands Ranch

Planting in a dry state

Green lawns are a staple of the American household despite providing little to no habitat, food, or ecosystem services for the species that live in and around them.

Planting native grasses, flowering forbs, and shrubs can lead to a colorful yard in addition to supplying resources for birds and pollinators. Native swamp milkweed, Rocky Mountain bee plant, and blue flax, all flower and attract pollinators. Buffalo grass and blue grama are two native warm season grasses that persist through conditions like high heat and low water. They also require little supplemental water after establishment, do not need fertilization, and grow best in direct sunlight.

If native pollinators aren’t convincing enough, maybe money is. As water becomes scarcer, prices are increasing regularly. Watering your lawn requires thousands of gallons of water which is wasteful and can get pricey. Denver’s average water prices start with a base rate of $17.20/month and increase with excessive use.

The average single-family household in Denver uses 104,000 gallons of water a year. While these prices aren’t stifling, water deficiency is soon to be a large issue, especially in dry states like Colorado.

For those worried that native plants may reduce the recreational abilities of their yard, you can always start small. Fill a couple large pots or a garden bed with native flowering plants. Taking the time to make the switch from an industrially farmed turfgrass lawn will benefit you monetarily, in addition to providing important resources for birds and pollinators.

Sutton Ballard

Fort Collins

Out and out racism

District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, has said she is in favor of taxing “white-led businesses.” Surely the Gazette will call this what it is, out and out racism.

Gordon Strike

Colorado Springs