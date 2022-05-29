Closing of six pools
After reading The Gazette on May 25, Denver Parks and Recreation is closing six pools for the summer. It would seem that after the state and local politicians have spent billions of dollars on their pet projects and literally millions on the homeless, they could figure out a way to keep six pools open. Can’t imagine how many kids use these resources every day in the summer? Especially this summer with record inflation! Colorado families are already suffering cost of living increases that are unsustainable.
Trig Travis
Aurora
Courage out of necessity
On a somber Monday morning in December 2012, I returned to my work at an elementary school in Northeast Denver, and sat on the floor in a circle with my first and second grade drama class. “Does anybody know what happened last Friday?” I asked them, as they wiggled around. The room got a bit more still, curious and uncomfortable. A second grade student raised their hand. “Someone shot kids in a school. A whole class of kids died and the shooter killed himself.” Silence. “Yes, that’s right,” I replied quietly, looking into a sea of confused and scared faces.
“But why did they do that?” a first grader inquired, without raising their hand, which was left uncorrected. A lump formed in my throat as I searched for the seven year old terms to explain why a person would commit such an act. We fumbled with this idea for a while together, trying to make sense of the most senseless act. We asked each other questions, we sat in quiet discomfort, we searched for an explanation that was nowhere to be found.
I shed a brief tear, and told them it was okay to be sad about this event. Then very plainly and matter-of-factly reviewed with them what our classroom and school’s specific safety plan was if someone ever descended upon us with a weapon. I would later actually walk through a drill of this plan with them.
Without having much more to ask or say between us, we bravely moved on and played a game of musical freeze before their teacher retrieved them. I watched them innocently move from one train of thought to the next, freely, with so much ease in transitioning from a circle of concern to a circle of spinning, running, singing and falling to the floor with laughter. I was jealous of their resilience. I wondered if they were as afraid as I was.
I was in middle school in Illinois during the shooting at Columbine, and remember vividly the images on TV of the school being evacuated as shooters invaded. Living in and working as a teacher in Colorado, this event is the backdrop and starting point for all conversations with students about lockdown drills and procedures. We begin trepidatiously with, “ever since Columbine” and they confidently, knowing where this is going, begin to check out. It is often shocking to see the contrast between the nervousness of the teachers in the building as compared to the students during a lockdown drill. These students go to school in a “post-Columbine” world, where these drills and procedures are normalized, systematic and second nature. To many of them, it is mechanical. But each time to me, is an exercise of my courage and composure as the protector of that classroom.
The courage it takes to deliver this information to young children is a courage not unique to myself, but to many like myself who work in schools in our world today. It is a courage I never sought to learn when I decided to be a teacher, but one that I am strengthening with each incident or occurrence that it is required of me. I have developed this courage out of necessity but it is a courage that has morphed into a fierce and protective force to be reckoned with if something or someone threatens my students or children’s safety.
Your priorities in these moments fly out the window, but my first instinct once I get into the storage closet and the door is locked is always to message my family to tell them I am okay. You are not truly able to think about many other priorities when your classroom’s safety has been threatened. However, when I have calmly followed procedures, and my students are also safe and calm, and the coast is clear, I am proud of that courage I have gradually developed since that somber Monday morning on the floor with first and second graders.
Caroline Kerswill
Arvada
Breakdown of our culture
In my humble opinion, the root cause of the latest shooting and likely most shootings is the total breakdown of our culture over the past 60 years. Up to now everyone simply wants to put a bandaid on the problem, but not cure the illness.
An honest study of the breakdown of our culture would quickly reveal that in the last 60 years there has been a breakdown in the family, an explosion of illegitimate children, decline in the belief in God, the ten commandments and church attendance.
There is a lack of respect for law enforcement. No one is brave enough to propose such a study as it would be politically incorrect to do so.
Emile Rainold
Centennial
Subsidizing oil, gas industry
In a recent Denver Gazette interview American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers stated,“ Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry is a pillar of the state’s economy and plays a central role in the broader American energy revolution.” The truth is Colorado’s taxpayers heavily subsidize the oil and gas industry. Colorado has one of the lowest severance tax rates in the nation, which means that it is cheaper for oil and gas companies to operate in Colorado than most other places in the country. (Colorado has a 1.5% in effect severance tax rate compared to 4.9% in Wyoming, 9% in Montana, and 8.8% in North Dakota.)
The oil and gas industry also gets many tax breaks including the ad valorem tax credit and the stripper well tax exemption. In 2020, the state did an audit and found that between 2016 and 2018, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission had lost $300,000,000 in Colorado taxpayer money. They did this by not collecting over 50,000 production reports. Not only did the state lose that money and was unable to recuperate it, but Colorado taxpayers also had to pay the oil and gas industry $14.3 million in 2017 in property tax refunds. We need to start talking about what the industry truly costs the state rather than parroting industry talking points.
Elysa Firestone
Lyons