Clarifying a couple of points
Your Oct. 24 editorial about proposed changes to the Colorado Academic Standards may have left some readers confused about a couple of points. The State Board of Education is still considering proposed revisions to the standards — a final vote on the standards will not take place until November or December.
In addition, the state board as a whole did not agree that Hitler was a socialist. The majority of the board simply voted for an amendment that would — if ultimately passed later this year — include the full name of the party commonly known as the Nazi party upon its first reference. In fact, the word socialist only shows up twice in the proposed standards. Once in the full name of the Nazi party and the other in the full name of the USSR. To be clear, the proposed revisions to the Colorado Academic Standards for social studies do not assert that Hitler was a socialist.
For your reference, here is the portion of the standards in question:
Evidence Outcomes. Students Can:
5 a. Evaluate continuity and change over the course of world history. For example: social and political movements related to nationality, ethnicity, and gender; revolutions; the World Wars; the Cold War; independence movements/decolonization and 20th century genocides such as the Armenian Genocide; the Holocaust perpetrated by the German Nazi Party (National Socialist German Worker’s Party) and its collaborators; Cambodian Genocide; the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics murder of Ukrainian nationals; genocides conducted by the Communist Party of China (CPC) against its political opponents during the Totalization Period, Collectivization, the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, and Mao’s Famine; and the current genocide of the Uyghurs
Angelika Schroeder, Chairwoman State Board of Education
Boulder
Learn from history
In 2020, we proudly advocated for the passage of a bill that was signed into law requiring the satisfactory completion of a course that included Holocaust and genocide studies as a condition of high school graduation in public schools in Colorado. Following their liberation from concentration camps, former prisoners used the slogan, “Never Again,” to capture the aspiration that no peoples should ever again go through the horrors they experienced during the Holocaust.
The US Holocaust Memorial Museum defines the Holocaust as, “the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million European Jews by the Nazi German regime and its allies and collaborators.”
In the process of adopting guidelines to be used for Holocaust and genocide education, State Board of Education Member Steve Durham initially did not want the term “Nazi” to be used; instead, he favored only using the German regime’s full name, the “National Socialist German Workers Party.” We are thankful to Durham that he relented to requests that “Nazi” be included. The best opportunity to fulfill the aspiration of Never Again is to accurately portray history and teach our youth how to learn from that history.
Your recent editorial, “State board is right; Hitler was a socialist,” unnecessarily politicizes Holocaust and genocide education, and ignores the racist and authoritarian principles of the Nazi party. A master of propaganda, Hitler used whatever means possible to advance his antisemitic animus. That is why one can find quotes where he asserted Jews were capitalists, while at the same time there are even more quotes where he vociferously asserted they were communists.
Using the guidelines for Holocaust and genocide education as a strawman for your opposition to the views of activists on the left and today’s socialists does a disservice to the students who will be learning those lessons.
Scott Levin, Mountain States Anti-Defamation League; Rabbi Jay Strear, JEWISHcolorado; Dan Leshem, Jewish Community Relations Counsel; Rabbi Emily Hyatt, Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors
Denver
Manipulating state’s curriculumSteve Durham of the State Board of Education and the Gazette Editorial Board require schooling on the issue of Hitler. Hitler was not a socialist. He was a fascist. Just because the Nazis used the term ‘socialist’ in their party’s name doesn’t change the fact that Nazi political ideology did not provide for citizens’ rights or social equality, but rather wielded supreme power and authority through one dictator, Hitler.
The Nazis instilled fear and hatred through the spreading of lies and prejudices against entire populations of people including Jews and people of color. If you want to educate our youth properly in history, then present Hitler as a fascist. You can draw some comparisons with current political ideologies from the radical right-wing politicians who appear bent on gaining control and power through divisiveness regardless of the truth or what is best for our country.
Let us teach the differences between socialism and fascism. Durham’s desire to teach kids that Hitler was a socialist is flat out wrong. It would be more accurate to teach students that the political agendas of radical right-wing politicians are examples of fascist leaning rulers.
Fascism doesn’t allow for freedom of speech or citizens to assemble. Socialism supports social equality. Hitler did not endorse social equality. He tried to extinguish an entire race of people based on lies.
Durham is manipulating the state curriculum about the Holocaust to push his agenda and distorted views. That is exactly what Hitler did in controlling Germany.
Steve Rauch
Colorado Springs
The reasons for the anger
Recent backlash from liberal news media accuses conservatives of fueling anger in this election cycle. A broad cross section of citizens are increasingly alarmed by the inflation created by the democrats policy of irresponsibly printing and spending money.
The high cost of gas and groceries and everything else is the result. In less than two years the left wing has destroyed what was the most prosperous economy is in our history. People are legitimately angry about being taxed to pay other people’s debts for college.
Hoardes of illegals are freely entering our country and occupying low cost housing that was built for Americans (when we have a homeless crisis).
They’re angry at about the sexualization of young children in our schools.
They’re angry about out of control crime in our cities.
These concerns cross party lines because they undermine freedom and prosperity for all Americans. The policies of our current left wing politicians are the reason for this anger! They are responsible.
If you want to change this, get out and vote!
Diane Cox
Palisade
Promoting global health
“The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that is wrong with the world.” Paul Farmer, a physician and anthropologist who fundamentally changed approaches to global health-care to be more community-based and equitable, emphasized that every person is deserving of quality, affordable healthcare.
Even with momentous strides in global health outcomes, there are still over 13 million preventable deaths across the world each year due to unjust health systems. These global health systems are underfunded, lacking the staff, facility infrastructure, and medical technologies necessary to save lives. Poverty stemming from a history of slavery, colonialism and illegal financial flows determines poor health outcomes in many communities.
To decrease poverty and increase health financing, the federal government has a responsibility to adopt a global health strategy increasing U.S. global health spending to $125 billion per year. They should effectively localize these funds and invest in national health infrastructure. The government must also champion global economic justice reforms and redress for the harms of colonialism.
I implore Congresswoman Diana DeGette to support the Paul Farmer Memorial Resolution and invest in a healthier, more equitable world by promoting global health initiatives.
Kate Seneshen
Denver