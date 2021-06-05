Children need social bonding
Everything is a process. This is a term we hear time and time again but somehow only seem to focus on outcome. Once again, politicians, set in their constituent appeasement mode, seem to think crime is somehow a result of COVID, economics or racial oppression. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock recently stated “Cities across the country are seeing higher levels of crime as we emerge from the COVID pandemic and the economic crisis that has followed” somehow implying that anything but his policies, the underfunding of law enforcement agencies, and the culture of criminals are the last variables to blame for the spike in crime. And not only in Denver, but in Democrat controlled cities across America. But keep in mind, these are people that rarely, if ever, own up to their own mistakes.
A few days ago, a high-ranking police source told me that his suburban Denver agency has lost 11 outstanding officers in seven weeks. Two of them going to a small/semi-rural agency outside Denver. Good police officers, officers we need on the job, are leaving because of the lack of community and political support. Pure and simple. Other officers I spoke with independently have said the same. These men and women (of all colors) do not feel appreciated, and more over, because they are outstanding people, they have many other options to choose from as a career. No one wants to work in a profession where they are not valued. I hate to state the obvious, but defunding the police has the exact opposite effect activists and many Democrat politicians want. Less money means less resources to recruit, train and retain the best, most moral and decent people we can find to do the job.
But getting back to “the process”. Recently, the Reimagine Policing and Public Safety Task Force came up with dozens of recommendations for the future of Denver policing practices. No where in these recommendations did I see intervention and programs for at-risk youths (mainly boys) under the age of 10. Again, because we are focusing on enforcement, we are not focusing on root cause problem. Mayor Hancock stated “It is excruciatingly obvious that police cannot just be reactive.” Well Mr. Mayor, this is the age-old problem and I doubt you or any of your political minions are going to magically find a solution for reactive police work that criminologists have been studying for two centuries. Unless, you focus on the children of your community. Find areas and even households of children with a single parent that cannot spend time with their child. Put Big Bother type programs to work in these neighborhoods and do NOT wait for the family to call you! Go door to door just as if you were begging for votes and political contributions, but instead, recruit kids for these programs. Want some good leads? Get into the schools and talk to teachers. And keep track of these kids once in the program. These kids need more people in their lives to look up to. Well-known criminologist Travis Hirschi calls this social bonding. Simply put, these kids need people in their lives who they do not want to disappoint.
Dean Reeves
Denver
What’s going on in Colorado
After reading the Gazette all week, watching what our local government is doing to our state is troubling. What happened to all the conservative Coloradans that live here? I am witnessing the total wrecking of our rights as Americans and Coloradans! How do you pass a transportation bill with massive spending to tax payers without the input of the tax payers? We all know the solar and and wind cannot sustain our energy needs in Colorado. How do you pass a huge spending bill worth 9 billion dollars with out reading it? How do you celebrate spending millions of taxpayers dollars on the homeless? We all know that doesn’t work.
The local Parkhill Church where I was baptized as a baby will be turned into a slum along with the surrounding neighborhood. For those of us who have lived here our whole lives remember what it was like to just live our lives and trust the elected officials to do the job they are elected to do? They can’t even keep us safe anymore. As we watch crime increase on a daily basis with increased gang violence the elected officials refuse to report the true numbers and statistics. As I watch the state government bloat up like a dead animal on a hot day, Colorado is becoming a new California. Where is the accountability for the actions of all the elected officials? What these fools are doing is not sustainable? A terrible price will be paid by the taxpayers of Colorado for many years to come just like California. Am I the only one to speak out against all the nonsense going on in our state? I will not live long enough to see the long term effect of what’s happening in our state. I used to be proud to say I am a second generation Coloradan, now I am sad to say I am from Colorado.
Oh, I almost forgot to mention, brace yourself for the illegal immigration disaster coming to Denver. We all know that Jared Polis and Michael Handcock are in with the Joe Biden administration. Don’t need to be an expert on anything to see what’s going on here in Colorado.
Trig Travis
Parker
Feel good ideas don’t work
I have not always agreed with Miike Coffman.but in his latest proposal he is “right on”. I have worked with the homeless community in a couple of states and he is exactly right about their almost universal resistance to move to shelters which will restrict their use of addictive substances or require them to prepare for employment. These residents like their freedom and feel “safe” in their surroundings.
The proponents of housing attempts are good people but the definition of insanity is doing the same things and expecting different results. These areas are not only eye sores but a danger to public health. Clear them out and place them at the edge of cities if we must but no more feel good ideas which have not ever worked.
Marsha Jaroch
Lone Tree