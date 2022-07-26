Bystanders already suing
I don’t fully understand what people are thinking when I read in the news about a shooting incident in the “hotspot” of lower downtown Denver, and then a mere three days later two of the bystanders, who were unfortunately wounded, are already being photographed at an “ambulance chasing” law firm. One of the bystanders, Bailey Alexander, even comments in the article that her wound is “a million dollar bullet wound”. The other bystander, Yekalo Weldehiwet, comments about how he questions whether “Their (police officers) job description is caring for the public, or is it just themselves they care about?”
I wonder who these two would be suing if Jordan Waddy, the man brandishing the gun, had turned his gun on either of them and shot them point blank and possibly ended their lives? What would the outcome have been if the police had not responded so quickly to try and mitigate this situation?
We all need to keep in mind that all emergency responders, are putting themselves in harm’s way every time that they respond to any emergency situation and that they are responding, more often than not, with very little, or no, advance information.
I do not believe that these officers who responded fired blindly into this crowd, as was insinuated. Even though it appears that Mr. Waddy did not fire the weapon, when someone brandishes a weapon of any kind they intend to use it.
Rathod Mohamedbhai, I truly wish that you had been a bystander in this situation. Perhaps then, amid the confusion and chaos, you might better understand how a panicked crowd can often cause something like this to occur.
We should all be grateful that no lives were lost.
Tom Guenther
Denver
Hancock’s many failures
After reading about Mayor Michael Hancock’s self-induced accomplishments, I wonder if he got hurt patting himself on the back? It’s always interesting how the politicians talk about their accomplishment’s and never talk about their failures.
Where do we start? During the Mayor’s 10 year term there were facts presented on a local radio show (Peter Boyles) that the mayor-elect was frequenting a local whore house matter a fact his phone number was found in the preverbial little black book. Then there was the dust up with his son and the local police in a traffic stop resulting in what we will never know. How about the failed contract at DIA for the work being done on the Great Hall? Taxpayers will never know how many millions of dollars were wasted on that failed endeavor. The city claims they paid $183.6 million to the failed contractor. City estimated the contract was 25% complete. Not sure where that came from? The city just approved another billion and change to finish the construction.
What about the female security and his personal driver that were allegedly paid off with taxpayers’ money for some questionable behavior by the mayor? Under Mayor Hancock’s watch Denver has suffered through the highest homeless population, highest crime rate, being number one in the nation for automobile thefts, highest drug overdose deaths, highest taxes in the history of Colorado.
Denver Public Schools are a wreck! Rioting in the streets, private property damage, massive taxpayers’ payoffs to the protestors with no accountability. How about the homeless and drug use at Union Station? The mayor touts the new gun law that makes it illegal for legal concealed carry permit holders to carry guns in the city parks and city owned buildings. Wow! Has anyone ever committed a shooting crime with a concealed carry permit? It finally came down to the RTD bus drivers complaining they weren’t safe for the mayor to do anything. Need I go on?
Trig Travis
Aurora