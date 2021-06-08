Trump, get outta my hair
The day after the 2020 election was a wonderful day for so many of us! We could finally face our days without Trump news, Trump images, Trump speeches, and life could become free of the stress and anger caused by this man.
But no. He’s everywhere again.
Donald Trump, PLEASE go away. How about a nice vacation to an Island WAY out in the Pacific Ocean, or better yet, a couple of years on a Space Shuttle.
Can’t we at least have a break from this odious, awful man? Come on, we deserve it after four years of hell.
Sally Alberts
Monument
Use busses, not rail{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}
Within the past decade or so, quite a few passenger rail projects have started to gain traction (The DC-Baltimore maglev, Brightline West, and a proposed front range passenger rail system all spring to mind). It baffles me that people keep proposing things like this when we can look at recent attempts at passenger rail that have gone through (Utah’s FrontRunner, New Mexico’s RailRunner Express, and — of course — California’s HSRA) and see that these projects have no future other than as a black hole that eats tax dollars forever. The reason why passenger rail works in Europe and in East Asia is because countries in those regions have the density to justify passenger rail; the United States doesn’t. High speed rail is even worse, because HSR systems would most likely need to have their own, grade-separated, needle-straight right-of-way; it would take years to build this infrastructure and the inherent costs coupled with the fact that you’d probably need to use eminent domain to build those lines mean that high speed rail is an even worse investment. If you want cities to be better connected with public transit, buses are the answer. They are less expensive and can operate on existing infrastructure.{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Dominic Cingoranelli{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Colorado Springs{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Don’t mock rural America{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Utterly shocked and disappointed that the Gazette editorial staff would publish David Horsey’s cartoon denigrating people in rural America. If Mr. Horsey had published a cartoon mocking a racial minority he would never work again but it is now perfectly acceptable to smear the people who feed our nation. It is very sad that the Gazette editorial staff is so far removed from the people who read their columns.{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Russell Lockhart{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Colorado Springs{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Systemic racism is real{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}I read in disbelief how the audio on Black people’s role in Memorial Day was deemed “irrelevant” and intentionally cut off. The earliest history of this celebration is an 1865 commemoration organized by freed slaves to honor those war dead buried in Charleston’s unknown graves. About 10,000 people, mostly Black, participated. Over time, white Charlestonians suppressed this origin from memory and diminished the role of the African American, much as the organizers of this modern day Memorial Day tribute did.{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Some facts on systemic racism in America: The median wealth for single white women — $41,000, Hispanic women — $140, Black women, $120. Black unemployment, including college graduates, is about twice as high as white unemployment. Racist housing policies affect minorities’ safety, the food they eat, and the quality of their health care, jobs and children’s education. Minorities are more frequently targeted for surveillance because of their “ancestries of interest.” While White and Black Americans equally use marijuana, Blacks are 3.7 times more likely to be arrested, affecting their chances at good jobs, housing and bank loans, even if not convicted. Even though undocumented people come here from all over the world, the face of the “undocumented immigrant” is always South or Central American. Black babies are almost 2.5 times more likely to die before their 1st birthday. Black mothers are 3 times as likely to die during childbirth.
Systemic racism is real.
It has been and still is so pervasive in American culture that we hardly recognize it anymore.{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Kathleen Eichinger{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Colorado Springs{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Fix the family{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Re. Editor Vince Bzdek’s silver bullet/[education] that can repair America. How about restoring the primacy of the nuclear family and responsible parenting? That is how you repair America.{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Frederic Gatz{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Colorado Springs{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}America destined to fall{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}A friend of mine came across this and wanted to know if you might publish it on your Opinion page in the box with quote and sayings. Unfortunately, we do not know who the author is/was. “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover they can vote themselves excessive gratuities from the public treasury. From that moment on the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the treasury, with the result that a democracy collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Kathleen Clark{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Colorado Springs{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}A ‘new education system’{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}In response to the letter “School Year unlike any other”{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}I’ve heard such positive comments from our educators and praise all there intended efforts. What I don’t here is solutions. Academic gains were lower for some. They were completely lost for some as well.
The upcoming school year will require a lot more than a significant effort. For me school was a wonderful experience. Now kids are asking their themselves if it’s worth going to High School. The pandemic has brought out creative ideas from students that would make our current education system obsolete. I hope school districts plan for declines in enrollment and the “New Education System”. Be visionaries, listen close to the exceptional students yet listen closer to the rest of the students.
Please. Be Well{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Walter Gerard, Jr.{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Colorado Springs{/div}
Get vaccinated
Boot 'em out
Democrat legislators at the Denver Capitol are most surely hard of hearing! Didn’t hear the taxpayers when they voted “NO” on the gas and oil issues in 2018. Didn’t hear the taxpayers when they voted against fees without asking our permission, (Prop. 117 in 2020).
Now they are planning an end-run around taxpayers who are collecting signatures to reduce property taxes. Proposed legislation, ahead of the state-wide vote of taxpayers, would wipe-out this citizen’s “right to petition the government” making it invalid. So no property tax reduction for you!
Any legislator or governor, voting or signing this legislation, should be “booted-out” of office….but wait, I read about proposed legislation that would make it harder for citizens to recall elected persons. They really don’t want to listen.
Rachel Meyer
Colorado Springs
Where are the censors?
It came to me, as I was working out and listening to a mix including Radiohead, Car Seat Headrest, and The Rolling Stones. America continues to fail! We must be better at erasing and preventing those things that are offensive to society. The Rolling Stone’s “Brown Sugar” and “Some Girls” (oh my goodness, what they say in that song!) must be stricken from history and removed from any future purchases. Frankly, most music and lyrics need to be banished. Just think about what Eminem is willing to spout, and Lil Yachty? Ugghhh, all of those holiday songs!
While we are at it, I really cannot believe that the movie “Holiday Inn” is allowed to be shown every December. Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire may have brought some happiness in 1942 to a war torn world, but there is no place for such garbage today! It must go. Never to be seen or spoken of again. And all those Crosby/Hope Road To movies….They make Dr. Seuss look innocent, and we know THAT is not true. Let’s stick to the violent, law-breaking depictions like the 37 Fast and Furious films. Those are innocent enough. Still, to be safe, Theater, Films, TV and most books need to be gone. If we are going to do it, let’s do it right!
It seems that Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 vision of the world was right on, except for those pesky people that wanted to keep certain literature and individualism alive. Shame on them!
are interested in "protecting the filibuster.” In fact, 26 current Democrats in the Senate in April of 2017
signed a letter to leadership asking that the filibuster remain in place. The reason: Donald Trump was in
office and wanted to abolish it. So much for “making progress for the American people!”
controlled Congress by much greater numbers than they have today and barely managed to pass
Obamacare while neglecting “minimum wage, comprehensive climate action, and voting rights.”
that at least half the nation might find it for the “worse”because we are so split in politics today. If the
Republicans were to win back the Senate and/or House of Representatives in 2022, there would be many
who don’t support the filibuster today that would quickly change their tune!
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs, CO 80918