Addressing homeless issues

I understand and applaud the mayor’s concern about the homeless populations in the encampments, and I am aware that there is pressure brought by businesses to clear the downtown area of blight. Those are both commendable goals to pursue. However, the issue is a lot more complex than simply pushing the homeless population here and yon.

How is the mayor’s policy different from the former policies of forcing the homeless into hiding under culverts or other hidden locations or putting them on buses and sending them to another city to make it somebody else’s problem? Is the policy just going to result in creating micro-slums?

By moving them into mini-homes, they will be protected from the weather and presumably from crime, but what will become of their possessions? These mini-homes hardly have room for their property, and they will be reticent to let go of their property, wanting to keep it in case they should be forced back onto the streets. Will there be some provisions made for storage, or will they store them outside their mini-home, creating another source of blight? If there is to be storage, where will that be located?

I understand that there is a plan to provide social services for the homeless in these locations. That will be a difficult and costly plan to implement. Having these service providers located in multiple locations will increase the expense, and there is already a shortage of trained, qualified people in these fields. Having been around the homeless, I know that there is a reticence among a certain percentage of them to involve themselves in these services and with these service providers. What will be done for those who refuse to participate in the provided services? For what length of time will these housing benefits be provided to the recipients? Is there a deadline for them to move on? Or can they live there indefinitely?

In the process of moving the population of the encampment to the micro-community or hotel, is there a sifting process to be implemented? Are those with serious mental issues or those who have exhibited criminal behavior going to be sorted out, and re-routed?

Those who live in the encampments are the most visible of the homeless population, but they are just a percentage of the unhoused. There are a lot of unhoused people who live in campers, trailers or cars that are parked on city streets or in city parks. They don’t have adequate sanitation and often are operated on liquid propane gas, which creates a fire hazard. They are a danger to the residents and to the neighborhood. Because they are mobile, they can avoid attention and are very difficult to census. What are the mayor’s plans for addressing this issue?

Game wasn’t a blowout

The Colorado Buffs barely win one game and for Woody Paige, the Buffs don’t need to play any more. Just arrange to have the national football championship award and Heisman trophies to be delivered to the CU Chancellor’s office.

It wasn’t the blowout that Paige wants it to be. Game stats aren’t all that staggering with exception of TCU not being able to interrupt the Buffs passing game.

The CU defense allowed 42 points. But for a field goal, would Woody still be singing the teams praises and talking about Deon Sanders like they grew up together?

In the words of the burglar fighting champion Kevin McCallister, “I Don’t Think So!”

Colorado is depressing

After reading the Thursday edition of the Gazette I realized how depressing the state is. Starts off with Donald Trump haters trying to keep him off the ballot for the 2024 Presidential ballad.

Then it moves on to announce that an Aurora Police officer is cleared for doing his job, keeping us safe.

Associated with that is the loss of a loved one to a family due to a terrible education system and liberal policies.

A full page of social engineering by Governor Jared Polis, this article doesn’t need to about gender, or anything else but an American being a poet.

Reading on through the paper it’s all about more shootings, business in Colorado fighting to survive all the new regulations the liberal elected officials have put into place.

By the way, these people that wrote these regulations don’t even know what they are or how to enforce them! The Gazette has to write an editorial telling AG Phil Weiser he needs to get involved with keeping our kids safe from fentanyl drug use. Fentanyl deaths are a direct cause of the liberal laws of Colorado and Joe Biden’s open boarder policies. Wouldn’t keeping the kids of Colorado safe be one of AG Weiser’s jobs?

Need I go on.

The Gazette is a great newspaper and I thank them for printing the news, however good or bad it is.

