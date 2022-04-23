A greater insult
Thank you for article on cancel culture, which is grossly painful to my Sioux husband, Lee Roubideaux, and our two sons and all other Natives we know (“Another casualty of Colorado’s cancel culture,” April 19).
He survived malnutrition, poverty and squalor growing up on a reservation, but retains pride in his name and his Native identity.
However, he says:
This legislation is the most painful discrimination he has ever suffered.
He created two huge signs for Yuma Indians Football field, to demonstrate his gratitude for the way the school honored our two sons as tribal members! Now the state government required their removal? Yes.
He served in Vietnam and took an oath to uphold our U.S. Constitution and free speech, but Colorado would fine us $25,000 a month for his free speech?
We have lived next door to the Yuma High School campus for 30 years and pay property tax to support our four beautiful Yuma Indians schools! Our government steals our history and honor from us?
One senator said it had to be done because of George Floyd and wrongs done through Indian boarding schools.
My grandfather went to a boarding school, but he would not force me to take down my signs of honor and gratitude.
We are praying to win the legal battle with NAGA and Mountain States Legal Foundation leading the charge.
Teresa Roubideaux
Yuma