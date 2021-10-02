WATKINS • It takes an average of 871 days for a Hollywood film to get made from start to cinema, according to film data researcher Stephen Fellows. But all across the globe, there are thousands of sleep-deprived creative rebels who make their own D.I.Y. movies over wild, two-day bursts of frenetic filmmaking.
“It’s a weekend warrior thing,” said Denver’s Susan Lyles, who has participated in 17 of these manic movie-making party games over the years, including last week’s London 48-Hour Film Project.
“More like weekend of fun and stress,” joked Jack Cosgriff, a student at Denver School of the Arts. For 48 hours, he was one of two principal camera operators on “B.O.B.,” the film Lyles and her British-born husband (and director), Darren Smith, just baked over two days of heat.
They call this “film as sport” within the community, because the challenge pushes the entire team to the limits of their creativity — and because film on the run, complete with hauling all that gear from location to location, can be an incredibly athletic endeavor.
More than 150 official 48-hour film projects are held each year from Colorado to Colombia to Cape Town. Denver’s big annual event took place in August, attracting 45 teams. A public screening of the winning entries is coming up on Oct. 8 at the Bug Theatre. But the rules allow filmmakers to participate in as many of these worldwide competitions as they want, as long as at least one team member is based in the host city. Smith was born in Birmingham, England, and for last week’s London free-for-all, he rallied a brother and his pals to contribute scenes from Bristol. All of which makes for a very international story — that must be told in film in seven minutes or less.
To level the playing field, no one can be paid for their contributions. That’s to discourage studio filmmakers and encourage everyone from dreamers to hobbyists to semi-pros. Smith, an entrepreneur who runs a customer reference company by day, took on his first 48-hour film contest just to learn how to do it.
“And this is a really fast way to learn,” he said with a laugh.
All teams are assigned one of 30 random genres and given prompts that must be incorporated into each film. But they don’t learn what those prompts are until just 15 minutes before the 48-hour clock starts. That was 12:30 p.m. Denver time on Friday, Sept. 24, just moments after teams from London to France to Israel were told their films must include a country singer named
Billie (or Billy) Saunders; a Beret or flat cap; and this line of dialogue: “Come back later after I’ve gone out.”
The unpredictable nature of these prompts is to assure that filmmakers don’t prepare preconceived storylines. When Smith’s team drew sci-fi as their genre, they decided to make a topical commentary on Texas’ new restrictive abortion laws. In this near-future story, Donald Trump was restored to the presidency in 2024, and all U.S. states now have abortion bans in place.
“This is a different kind of story for us,” Lyles said. “It’s not the first political story we have ever told, but this is the story we feel most strongly about telling right now.”
It goes something like this: In London, a well-meaning British entrepreneur has developed a billion-dollar app called “B.O.B.” — an acronym for “Baby On Board” — that can instantly determine whether a woman is pregnant with a simple iris scan. He had imagined his device to help couples dealing with infertility; instead it is being used in America to criminalize anyone who plays any part in the termination of a pregnancy.
Back in Denver, when a high-school girl named Frankie discovers she is pregnant, she solicits the help of Billie Saunders (played by Lyles), a crooning coffee-shop owner whose real mission is smuggling pregnant women out of the country.
Billie gets Frankie boarded on a plane bound for Canada with the local sheriff (who also happens to be Billie’s brother) in hot pursuit. The flight sequence took Smith’s team 30 miles east of Denver to the Front Range Airport (now known as Colorado Air and Space Port) to film the climactic escape scene on a gorgeous Colorado Saturday afternoon. And here’s where it helps to have friends in (literally) high places.
Lyles leaned on her friend, Wade Wood, who agreed to let the team use his own Cessna 172N airplane to film the girl boarding the plane, and its takeoff. For years, Wood ran Denver’s storied Victorian Playhouse, which hosted plays out of a residential northwest Denver basement until its closure in 2011. Wood also just happens to be a pilot. (And so … guess who plays the pilot?)
You tend to rely on your friends’ porches, planes and coffee shops to make a project like this, Smith said. But it’s a crapshoot lining up potential film locations in advance when you don’t know your eventual storyline. So, sometimes you just go rogue in the moment — like filming a late-night scene showing a pregnant woman getting nabbed by authorities as she is trying to board a light-rail train — without exactly having asked RTD to do so. As they say: It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.
More than 20 people had a hand in the making of “B.O.B.,” including a cast of 13 actors. But the 48-hour window is probably toughest on the sleep-deprived director, who has a hand in every aspect of the production. And yet, about 28 hours into this endeavor, Smith seemed remarkably even-keeled.
“I may seem calm inside,” he assured in his distinctive British way, “but it’s all going like buggery under the surface.”
The first five of the 48 hours are set aside for writing a script from scratch, including a detailed list of every last camera shot. That job fell to Smith, Lyles and Assistant Director Anita Schutte, who contributed by Zoom while hiking in Breckenridge (complete with a bear bell!). By 5:30 p.m., Schutte was zooming back to Denver by car, and it was game on for filming.
The team in Bristol was assigned to film key scenes involving a reporter (played by Smith’s brother) who is dogging the British financier for comment about how the app that made him rich is now being used against pregnant women in America. Meanwhile, the Denver team was shooting five scenes in five locations deep into Friday evening.
Smith got home and started editing that night and slept only from about 3-7 a.m. before starting up on Day 2.
Smith rallied some well-known local actors to appear in the film, including Billie McBride, Austin Lazek, Michael Gurshtein and married couple Kelly and Andrew Uhlenhopp. But the focus of the story is on the pregnant teen, Frankie. She’s played by Amelia Hoffman, a 16-year-old junior at Denver School of the Arts.
“Oh boy, do I love to act, and the 48-hour film project is an incredible opportunity to practice the craft of film acting,” Hoffman said. “Also, I appreciate that we are telling a really important, timely story. I think it’s important for us to talk about what is happening in Texas, and film is a great medium to convey a message.”
After filming two final scenes back at his own house, Smith got back to editing the film, including integrating footage from London and original music from Stephen Bailey and Jaye Mueller. Eventually, Smith allowed himself a three-hour nap before getting back up early Sunday morning and putting a wrap on the film just 10 minutes before the 12:30 p.m. deadline. He was pretty happy with the outcome.
“So many people say, ‘I’d love to make a film,’ ” Smith said. “Now, how many of those people actually do it? Now, of those, how many start to make a film and never finish it? Most of them. We can now say we have made 17 finished films, end to end …
“So far.”
Denver Gazette contributing arts columnist John Moore is an award-winning journalist who was named one of the 10 most influential theater critics by American Theatre Magazine. He is now producing independent journalism as part of his own company, Moore Media.