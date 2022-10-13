Humans have dealt with resource scarcity for our entire existence. Those who don’t evolve or pivot, don’t survive, and those who do, thrive.
Today, our ability to pivot is immeasurable because of the advances in science and technology. One prominent example is the shift from a hunter/gatherer civilization to one of farming and agriculture; this changeover allowed us to flourish into large developing communities, but the consequences of changed diets, the spread of disease, and waste management brought along new problems.
To address these new problems, humans pivoted to technology that helped sustain crop farming, produced antibiotics that curbed disease, and introduced waste management techniques to allow for continued growth.
This same sequence of pivots has also been prominent in the development of water resources, which has led to systems that can recycle effluent or stormwater to potable standards or even draw water out of the air from your home and roof.
With technological advancements such as these, it is puzzling why we continue to provide water and replicate water development and delivery in the same way the Romans did over 2,000 years ago.
The Romans determined that to provide water to its growing communities throughout its empire, it needed to impound the water upstream, divert the water from streams, and deliver it to fountains where the community could partake in this necessary life resource.
As more water supplies were needed and the easy water developed, the next closest water source or river was diverted, with the last resort of impounding water downstream for the community to collect and bring back.
Similarly, in the western U.S., the easily accessible upstream water was identified and impounded along the rivers and a world recognized system of dams was built to backstop these rivers to accommodate the agricultural and municipal needs of our Western communities.
With more people came more dams, which cascaded into further environmental impacts, as well as health and financial costs. Even with these consequences, we continue to rely on the two-millennia-old template that has resulted in interstate lawsuits and pictures of the dried up shores of the various edifices along the Colorado, South Platte, Rio Grande, and Arkansas Rivers, making it increasingly risky and costly to provide the water needed for their growing populations and businesses in the communities of these states.
To continue to develop water by relying on large centralized systems such as the Romans used, puts an increased stress on our water ways, riparian habitat, agriculture, and rural economies while directing us toward a resource crisis as tensions grow between communities, states, and countries.
“Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting” will no longer be an adage, but a headline. As with those past civilizations that faced a crisis, it is our time to pivot and find another method of developing water using today’s science and technology.
One such method is water reuse. As a result of their own water crisis, Israel recycles and reuses nearly 90% of its water; Spain over 30%.
By comparison, the U.S. reuses less than 10%. The technology to use and reuse water in a decentralized system already exists as proven by countries all over the world and is now being adopted by various cities in the U.S. like Florida, Texas, and California. Reuse water is also a drought-proof form of the resource, as it is not dependent on climate conditions and is a reliable water supply already located in our communities.
Best of all, developers have consistently indicated their willingness to invest in these reuse systems if incentivized, as it not only helps meet their sustainability goals, but can provided large savings to residents on their water bills.
It’s time for us to pivot away from a system that depends on the development of new water by impounding and siphoning water from areas and communities already negatively impacted by our current state of drought, and let’s use the already existing water that is in our own natural basin. Let’s discard the old template of risky water development that puts our communities in increasingly more debt by way of immense environmental, economic, and social costs.
Technology exists today to produce a much more resilient system with all the water we need, regardless of climate, drought, or other conditions.
It’s time to pivot.
Carmine Iadarola is president of AquaSan Network, a company rethinking the way we use water and energy in a way that helps our clients achieve their goals and leaves a better place for our future generations. He can be reached at 303-437-4063 or carmine@aquasan.biz.