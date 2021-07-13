“Spare the rod, spoil the child,” as the old adage goes. As a preschool teacher, I understand the daily frustrations of educating a classroom of 3- and 4-year-olds. It is not easy, but to watch them grow intellectually is gratifying. I have had young students cuss at me through the years, spit on me, kick and punch me, and maniacally disturb the class in ways that warranted suspension, but I have never suspended or expelled a preschool student. I recognize many students who have emotional outbursts are seeking attention and may have psychological trauma that requires support from school psychologists and social workers to screen and treat the behavioral and socio-emotional issues of our youngest learners.
According to data collected by the Colorado Department of Education in 2019, Colorado schools suspended almost 6,000 students in early childhood education settings. To me as a preschool teacher, this statistic was mind-blowing. Many school board leaders who argue in favor of suspensions and expulsions deem them necessary to minimize the harms that disrupt students and classroom instruction. This is undoubtedly true, but here is the issue.
Throughout the nation, boys, children of color, and children with disabilities are suspended disproportionately. Recent data from the U.S. Department of Education indicate that African-American boys makeup 18 percent of preschool enrollment but account for 48 percent of preschoolers suspended more than once.
Hispanic and African-American boys combined represent 46 percent of all boys in preschool, but 66 percent of those their same age who are suspended.
With statistics like those, we can conclude that gender and racial disparities exist in early childhood programs, and partial and unequal disciplinary policies are in place nationwide. This has to change.
In 2019, a bipartisan group of legislators in Colorado finalized House Bill 19-1174, allowing a state-funded community-based preschool program, school district, or charter school to impose an out-of-school suspension, or expel a student enrolled in preschool, kindergarten, first, or second grade, only under specific circumstances. These circumstances include a student bringing a weapon or drugs to school or is considered a safety threat. The new policy also limits the time of suspension to three days.
Considering students were learning remotely most of 2020, the policy will truly begin its implementation in the 2021-2022 school year due to the pandemic. After talking with parents and colleagues this past year, many people are still unaware of this exclusionary discipline practice. It is erroneous and must remain at the forefront of the minds of educators and should be followed up by policy makers to ensure this disparity is mitigated.
Overall, we must ask ourselves, what is the core problem here? Is the next generation spoiled and without proper discipline? Are our teachers getting burned out faster? Are some of our teachers and administrators implicitly biased toward some of our students? Do some parents in this generation lack the “know-how” or the fortitude and courage to appropriately and effectively discipline their kids?
All I know is education starts at home, as does the discipline of our children. Early childhood programs must work together with the parents to address children’s social-emotional and behavioral health. Moreover, school districts must provide resources that support the mental health of teachers and administrators as well. It truly does take a “village” to raise a child, and we must move toward a national policy that prevents our youngest learners from being kicked out of the “village.”
Jonathan Gray works for Aurora Public Schools as a preschool teacher. He is in his second year in the CU Denver Masters of Public Administration program.