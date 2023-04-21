After State Rep. Leslie Herod announced her campaign for Denver mayor, she was widely seen as a leading contender to make the runoff. On paper, she certainly was — and count me among those who bought into the conventional wisdom.

Herod is well-known and among the most prominent Democrats in the legislature, where she represents Denver’s House District 8. She’s fiercely progressive, an effective speaker and a credible campaigner who had tremendous fundraising potential — and at over $1.1 million, raised the third-most behind Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough. Herod even received the coveted endorsement of “kingmaker” former Mayor Wellington Webb.

However, being a solid candidate on paper doesn’t necessarily translate to real life. Herod, who received just 10.7% of the vote and failed to clinch the June runoff, performed so far below expectations that she came in fifth — behind the Republican, Andy Rougeot. So, what happened to Leslie Herod?

It sure wasn’t a money problem: As I predicted months ago, participants in the Fair Elections Fund who were the most well-connected — Mike Johnston, Kelly Brough, Herod, State Sen. Chris Hansen and City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega — ranked in the top five fundraisers. Herod raised $345,000 in direct contributions and $587,000 in taxpayer matches from the Fund.

She had significant resources to spend — and made especially good use of her taxpayer funds on consultants, as well as marketing firms. But all that consultant money couldn’t even make Herod the leading progressive: Lisa Calderón placed third overall, the same rank Calderón notched in 2019 — all with a quarter of Herod’s funding.

Herod paid her campaign’s pricey attorney, one-time Republican operative Mario Nicolais, a total of $43,000 from her taxpayer funds. On Herod’s behalf, Nicolais bullied a small, grassroots organization called Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver — started by political neophytes who advocate for cleaning up Denver’s urban squalor — simply because they criticized Herod online. The group was fined $250.

Why would a prominent politician feel compelled to weaponize taxpayers’ campaign matching dollars to target a tiny citizens group? Maybe it’s because she was never really that great a candidate to begin with. Which means, crushing all opposition is essential.

When Herod finally caught scrutiny, her campaign began withering away under the sunlight. Multiple accounts from current and former staff and legislators, both on and off the record, revealed a toxic-workplace problem. Some who spoke on condition of anonymity did so because they feared retribution. Herod’s response — dismissing the story as “the first time I’ve ever heard of it” — was unbelievable. Rumors spread for years regarding Herod’s hostile work environment. Furthermore, Denverite reported that Herod’s campaign offered roughly a dozen lawmakers and current and former staff as supportive witnesses. Yet only two — including Herod’s own campaign policy director — were willing to openly defend her. Why? Did her defenders fear retaliation as well?

When Herod’s state House campaign went delinquent in filing her 2020 personal financial disclosures, accruing a whopping $15,200 in penalties from the secretary of state, she brushed that off, too. Herod requested they waive the fine to just $50 — and Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office approved the request.

Herod often attempted to dodge and weave when asked tougher questions. To many voters, the answers she did give often felt like canned talking points from a superficially polished but inauthentic politician. But on some issues, her viewpoint was abundantly clear. For instance, she outright opposed permanently reinstating school resource officers to Denver Public Schools — a district plagued by violence. (It’s no coincidence she’s a longtime mentor to Tay Anderson, the most dogged opponent of SROs on Denver’s school board.)

As I argued April 7, Denver’s election was a referendum by proxy on school violence and disciplinary chaos — not to mention rising crime, rampant drug use and omnipresent homeless encampments. Herod has been one of the legislature’s foremost champions of the soft-on-crime laws that are driving Denver’s decay — rendering her utterly out-of-touch on public safety.

Perhaps that’s why, after years of sponsoring bad bills, she wiped her slate clean on legislation for 2023. Herod hasn’t been the prime sponsor of a single bill this session. Last year, she prime-sponsored 35 bills. The price of campaigning for mayor? Nonsense: rival candidate Hansen was taken very seriously as a mayoral candidate yet still managed to be a prime sponsor on 10 bills in the Senate.

Herod seems to have been granted a special dispensation from Democratic leaders to go on sabbatical this legislative session. What kind of service did Herod’s constituents get this year so she could pursue a campaign that turned to dust? What does that say about her potential as mayor?

In politics, you can often tell how viable a candidate is by the outside spending backing them up. For Herod, that was $184,396 — fourth after Ortega. The independent expenditure dollars following Herod were a tiny fraction of Johnston’s and a sixth of Brough’s. Outside spending reflects big-money connections, yes, but it’s also indicative of who influential heavy hitters think can make the cut. Ultimately, Johnston and Brough made the two-person runoff.

Let’s be real: Herod’s mayoral campaign was a flop. Voters rejected her tone-deaf criminal justice stance and inauthentic presentation. She was a top fundraiser, a media darling and got an excused absence from the legislature.

Yet, she failed to build sufficient support even among progressives, who decidedly favored third-place finisher Lisa Calderón.

In the end, maybe Herod really wasn’t as great a candidate as she wanted us to think she was.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.