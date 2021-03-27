Police in Lakewood told residents to take shelter Friday night as they dealt with a wanted man barricaded in a hotel off 6th Avenue, the agency said Twitter.
The incident started just before 8 p.m. near the Federal Center as police searched for a man they say was wanted. Details on the man's identity and what charges he could face haven't been released.
Officers determined the man was barricaded in a hotel room and issued a public warning because he was thought to be armed.
Heavily armed officers from a Jefferson County SWAT team were called to the hotel as officers surrounded the building.
At 11 p.m., police say they made an arrest.
"We have taken an adult male into custody," the agency said on Twitter. "No injuries to officers or the suspect. We will continue to be at the hotel for our investigation."
Officers expected to release details on the case Saturday afternoon, the agency said on Twitter.