Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

SUNDAY

Run, or walk, with the team at the Denver Broncos Fit 7K, starting at Empower Field at Mile High, to Sloan's Lake and back to the stadium, through the tunnel — like the players at games — and finishing on the 50 yard line. Cheer the players and cheerleaders on before the orange and blue season begins. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. $55 adults, $25 for 10 a.m. Kids Fun Run Start presented by Children's Hospital Colorado (kids 10 and under) denverbroncos.com/fit/7kseries/denver

THURSDAY-MONDAY

For 30 years of Labor Days, this has been the weekend for motorcycle aficionados as they head to Durango and the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally. The spectacular lives-up-to-its-name Million Dollar Highway is calling and there's a poker run, too. Time to check out a custom bike show and check off the wish list test driving the newest bikes. Add to that stunt shows and a big group of competitions. Lots of music, too. fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com

SATURDAY-MONDAY

So many things to do all around the state during Labor Day weekend but a longtime favorite in Colorado Springs as more than 75 unique hot air balloons lift off and float away with mountains as a backdrop during the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off Saturday through Monday. Starting before 7 a.m. the balloons are filled for flight from Memorial Park near downtown. Then, at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, they return for photogenic balloon glows in the dark with spectators strolling alongside them. New treats for 2023 include a drone light show. It's all free. The schedule: labordayliftoff.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

This is a 16-year winner. Four Corners Folk 'N Bluegrass has a beautiful setting in the mountains at Pagosa Springs. A long lineup of musicians featured, ending the nights with Damn Tall Buildings and Chain Station. ksutpresents.org/folknbluegrass

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Victor Celebrates the Arts as artists create at locations within 10 miles of the historic area, a "plein air" tradition for 23 years. The original works will be for sale. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. During Quick Draw Monday, 9 a.m. to noon, they will paint live for judging in Wallace Park, Victor Avenue and 2nd Street. VictorCelebratesTheArts.org And not far away don't miss the newest mountain troll, Rita the Rock Planter.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

The oldest Labor Day art festival in Summit County, the 48th Great Divide Art Festival in Breckenridge runs this weekend on the grounds of Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. Free admission and free parking, bus or bike from town. Artists from around the country with works in 13 categories. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. tinyurl.com/5bswu2md

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Holiday hiking, fishing and music at the Caveman Music Festival at Monument Lake Resort at Weston, 4789 CO-12. 20+ artists headlined by JJGrey and Mofro, Shane and Smith and the Saints. cavemanmusicfestival.com

SATURDAY

The roads lead to Westcliffe for "antique, vintage, classic, rat rod and hot rod muscle cars" and the traditional High Altitude Horsepower Car Show. A free treat for car lovers all along Main Street, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a 2nd Street Block Party. Also, from 11 a.m. to noon, watch the sun through solar telescopes at Smokey Jack Observatory. Other highlights, quilting show and fibre arts. visitwetmountainvalley.com.

MONDAY

Louisville invites the community to be part of its 87th Labor Day celebration Main Street Parade after the Children's Pet Parade at 9 a.m. Monday. Lots of creativity anticipated. A Fall Festival in Memory Square Park, runs until 3 p.m. LouisvilleCO.gov/LaborDay.