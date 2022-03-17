Klee with Three: Thoughts from the NCAA Tournament
1. CSU’s fast start vs. Michigan was classic fool’s gold. When you make eight three-pointers in a half, you fall in love with it. That happened with big man Dischon Thomas, who made four three-pointers before firing up a heat check. Rams coach Niko Medved mouthed: “What was that?” Heat check, coach! But launching the long ball was CSU’s best source of offense. The finale was a bummer finish for the Rams, who should enter as the Mountain West’s preseason favorite next season. “They don’t want to believe it right now,” Medved said, “but this has been an incredible season.”
2. Go Aztecs. Am I right? The Mountain West’s last chance for a tournament win falls on San Diego State, the No. 9 seed against No. 8 Creighton on Friday. The league hasn’t won an NCAA game since 2018, with zero Sweet 16 berths since 2015. Colorado State, Wyoming and Boise State were physically overmatched in first-round losses. Come on, Aztecs. Save the day again.
3. Three bets I like Friday: Notre Dame plus-4 (vs. Alabama), Tennessee-Chattanooga (plus-7.5) vs. Illinois, UAB (plus-8.5) vs. Houston. Notre Dame’s already played a game, which is always nice. Illinois has a storied history of early tournament struggles. While I like Houston more than most, UAB can score with the Cougars. The latter should be fast and fun.