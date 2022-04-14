It would seem like common sense for an industry that claims it doesn’t market its adults-only product to kids: Limit attendance to those who can legally consume its products.
Apparently not.
All ages will be allowed to attend the 2022 Mile Hi 420 Festival in Civic Center Park on April 20, according to Ashley Chubin, chief operating officer of pot delivery service FlyHi and the event’s organizer.
Public consumption will occur although it is against the law. Organizers and police have in past years looked the other way as thousands of attendees lit up, creating a cloud of smoke visible for hundreds of yards.
So why are kids invited to this festival?
When Amendment 64 passed in 2012 legalizing recreational marijuana in Colorado, it limited marijuana use to persons 21 years or older. Selling, distributing or transferring marijuana to minors remains illegal.
So why are kids invited to this festival?
Denver’s Special Events Calendar describes this event as “celebrating the booming cannabis industry here in the Mile High City.”
The Colorado Marijuana Code prohibits signage, marketing and advertising of recreational marijuana with a high likelihood of reaching persons under 21. The 420 event will be a non-stop marijuana commercial. Every person under 21 on event grounds will be exposed to marketing and advertising of marijuana — as well as thick clouds of marijuana smoke.
So why are kids invited to this festival?
Teens are more likely to advance to substance use disorder from early marijuana use (age 12-17) than from using alcohol or tobacco and more likely than adults to advance to cannabis use disorder within 12-36 months of first use.
So why are kids invited to this festival?
Other top 420 events in the U.S. clearly restrict attendance to only those 21 or older: San Francisco’s 420 Hippie Hill, Washington, D.C.’s National Cannabis Festival and Sacramento’s Cannabis Cup.
The Great American Beer Festival, a celebrated Denver festival for another age-restricted, addictive substance, limits attendance to 21 or older.
So why are kids invited to Denver’s marijuana festival?
Could it be that the marijuana industry realizes that promoting marijuana to impressionable youth will create new customers?
The list of sponsors for the festival includes many of the biggest marijuana players in Colorado:
• Euflora, seller of Genius Drops for brainpower: “cannabis to promote cognitive performance”. (Ironically, marijuana is associated with cognitive impairment among kids.)
• Dixie, maker of THC-infused candy bars and gummies. (Sweet and fruity flavors, which appeal to kids, prompted a backlash against Juul, which fed the young vaping epidemic.)
• Cheeba Chews, maker of THC infused fruit-flavored taffy and gummies.
• Keef, maker of cola, rootbeer, blue raspberry, grape and orange flavored THC sodas, including versions sold in other states that have 10 servings of THC in a single can.
• Rebel, maker of caramels and fruit chews. (More than a dozen New Mexico elementary kids just ate THC candies at school.)
• The Lab partnered with Feather, maker of discreet fruit-flavored vape pens. (Discreet vape devices are easy for kids to conceal at school and home.)
• Kaviar, maker of moonrocks, marijuana bud soaked in THC oil and rolled in kief, that are 60-80% THC.
• Ripple, maker of QuickSticks fruit-flavored powdered THC packets that “perfectly marry childhood nostalgia and adulting fun.”
The 420 festival has proven to be an irresistible lure to local school kids, who skip school to attend.
For the most recent years that the event was held on a weekday, 2015-2018, high school attendance for Denver Public Schools on April 20 was lower than the annual average for that day of the week. In 2018, when 420 fell on a Friday, attendance was 5.6% lower than normal. That’s over 1,400 missing DPS kids. Many other school districts in the metropolitan area are also in range of this event.
If marketing to our kids is not the reason that all ages are welcome at the 420 event, then it is time for Denver and the event sponsors to limit attendance to those 21 and older.
Rachel O’Bryan is one of the co-founders of OneChancetoGrowUp.org, the only nonprofit dedicated solely to protecting children in the age of legal marijuana. She served on the school Accountability Committee and PTSA Board.