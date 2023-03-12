March 13

Ballots are mailed this week and 24-hour ballot drop-off boxes open

March 27

Last day to send ballot back by mail

Last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail

April 4

Election Day

Mail ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. or voters must be in line by 7 p.m. in order to vote in person

April 12

Military & overseas and ballot curing deadline

Do voters need to request an absentee ballot?

No. Colorado allows active voters to automatically receive a ballot by mail. Update address here: GoVoteColorado.gov.

Where do voters return their ballots?

The city has 43 drop boxes that are open 24 hours. Voters can also submit their ballots at voter service and polling centers and drive-throughs. The locations are available here: DenverVotes.org/VoterInfo. Voters may also return their ballots by mail. Election officers strongly advise voters to mail their ballot at least eight days before April 4.

Can voters track the status of their ballots?

Yes. Sign up to receive notifications via text or email via BallotTrax: denver.ballottrax.net/voter.

Can voters ask for a replacement or new ballot?

Voters whose ballot was lost, damaged, or mismarked may ask for a replacement by calling 311 or via curbside pick-up service. They can also designate another person to pick up the new ballot. That person must bring a signed Emergency Ballot Replacement form, along with an acceptable ID.

Can voters return another person’s ballot?

Yes. Under Colorado law, a person may return no more than 10 ballots per election, including their own ballot.